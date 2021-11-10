Russell Reynolds Associates and G100 Launch Groundbreaking Program to Accelerate Appointment of Diverse Executives to Corporate Boards New executive development, peer community, and coaching program fosters connectivity with preeminent board directors and governance experts

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates and G100 announced today the launch of the Next Generation Director program – an immersive, year-long executive development, peer community, and coaching program designed to increase the share of racially and ethnically diverse directors in boardrooms at the world's largest and most prominent companies.

The interactive program combines Russell Reynolds Associates' expertise in board search and board effectiveness with G100's widely recognized track record in running top-tier executive development and peer-to-peer programs. G100 is the CEO and board director practice of World 50, the leading executive peer-to-peer community. The Next Generation Director program reinforces each organization's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Next Generation Director program is defined by its exceptional faculty: a group of world-renowned directors currently leading on the boards of top global corporations, as well as leading-edge governance experts. By offering practical perspectives from the frontlines of board service, faculty members will equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to both secure and excel in future board roles.

Next Generation Director advisors and faculty include Aida Alvarez, Kenneth Bacon, Gaurdie Banister Jr., Les Brun, Willie Deese, Beth Ford, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, Sabastian Niles, Ron Sugar, Tracey Travis, Mark Weinberger, and Ron Williams.

Participants will attend in-person and virtual gatherings covering timely and perennial topics, including board roles and responsibilities; the attributes of highly effective boards; critical governance issues; and the best tactics for navigating the search for board opportunities. Program participants will also gain access to a facilitated alumni community to cultivate long-term relationships with peers and faculty members.

The inaugural cohort of participants, consisting of C-suite executives or rising senior executives, will be recruited over the coming months, with the program commencing in the first quarter of 2022. The program's inaugural year will focus on accelerating the appointment of Black executives to boards. Following this initial cohort, the program will expand to other underrepresented groups, including Latino and Asian leaders.

"The evidence is clear that the best boards are also the most diverse boards. Unfortunately, the evidence is equally clear that far too few board seats are held by racially and ethnically diverse leaders," said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. "We could not be more excited to partner with G100, the leader in creating uniquely practical and impactful CEO and Board-level forums, to offer a program designed to accelerate the appointment of diverse executives to boards."

"Boardrooms and leadership teams today are challenged in unprecedented ways, and this business climate requires fresh voices and thinking," said G100 President, Dave Niles. "We believe that modernizing and diversifying the makeup of boardrooms through the Next Generation Director initiative is a mission-critical aspect to helping shareholders, stakeholders, and businesses thrive and create lasting change. We're delighted to partner with Russell Reynolds Associates in this meaningful endeavor," said Niles.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

About World 50 and G100

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives from globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The busiest officer-level executives and their most promising future leaders trust World 50 to facilitate collaboration, conversation and counsel on the topics most crucial to leading, transforming and growing modern enterprises. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. World 50 members reside in more than 27 countries on six continents and are leaders at companies that average more than US$30 billion in revenue. World 50 is a private company that serves no other purpose than to accelerate the success of its members and their organizations. It is composed of highly curious associates who consider it a privilege to help leaders stay ahead.

With the recent additions of G100, Procurement Leaders, and EHIR, World 50 has positioned itself to serve leaders across all senior leadership roles, functions and geographies. www.world50.com

