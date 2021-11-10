Pivo Inc. Launches Pivo Pod Gold for Today's Social Commerce Creators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivo Inc., a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced the release of Pivo Pod Gold, a smart pod, app suite, and accessory bundle for commerce creators so they can extend their smartphone's capabilities to sell products and engage fans. The tech company, known for its automated 360° smartphone rotating smart pods, designed to capture people, animals, objects, and 3D spaces with an integrated, robust, AI-powered suite of apps, has added social commerce to its creator economy portfolio.

Pivo Pod Gold Edition

Pivo Pod Gold is a one-stop package that couples the brand's signature portable pod device with special access to the newly released Pivo Studio app and ships with the Studio 360 Lightbox, a product photography accessory kit that contains a fully functional lightbox and turntable attachment. The kit, when used in combination with the Pivo Studio app, creates a practical DIY solution that expedites the process for ecommerce product photos, especially 360 image captures. The bundle also includes access to the newly released Pivo Live app that combines video Auto Tracking and broadcasting for live and social commerce creators.

"We have continued our commitment to the creator community, especially in the era of social commerce with our Pivo Pod Gold edition. This release aims to strengthen the link between creators and commerce, especially amid the convergence of entrepreneurs, brands, creators, influencers, and celebrities, who collectively are changing the way people present and sell physical products in the digital world," says Ken Kim, CEO and founder of Pivo.

Key features of Pivo Pod Gold:

Capture, Showcase, Sell

- Create stunning product images with the use of the new Pivo Studio App and Studio 360 Lightbox. The Pivo Lightbox provides the proper lighting and housing necessary while the Pivo Studio app allows you to edit and share your professional-quality images directly to your ecommerce platforms.

Livestream Your Way

- From your ecommerce platform, straight to your customers. Use the brand new Pivo Live app to sell directly to your consumers with hands-free livestreaming. Compatible with your favorite RTMP platforms and soon with multistreaming, Pivo Live will help you sell what you want, how you want, when you want.

Pivo Pod Gold will be available starting today, Nov. 10th, 2021. For more information on Pivo Pod Gold, visit getpivo.com. Download Pivo Live and Pivo Studio now on the App Store and Google Play Store. Get more information at https://getpivo.com/pages/download-center?pod-gold.

About Pivo Inc.

Founded in 2016, Pivo Inc. (www.getpivo.com) is a platform business owned and operated by 3i Inc. and sits at the intersection of hardware, software, and content, focused on empowering everyday creators worldwide. With its AI-powered smart pod and suite of mobile apps that extend the capabilities of any smartphone, everyday creators can simplify the process of rich content creation. For additional information, please visit getpivo.com.

About 3i Inc:

3i Inc. (www.3i.ai) provides both hardware and software solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world. With 29+ nationalities of employees working in more than 8 countries, 3i is a truly global and distributed company. Its solutions leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as AI/ML and AR/VR to help our customers create the most immersive experiences through rich content and digital twins. We believe 3i solutions will accelerate the creation of the metaverse through digital transformation, digitalization of content, and business workflows.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

