New IVD System Enables Assay Developers and Clinical Laboratories to Accelerate Molecular Diagnostics Growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As assay developers and clinical testing laboratories consider next steps for molecular diagnostics post-pandemic, a new in vitro diagnostic (IVD) system from Thermo Fisher Scientific will enable them to expand their assay menus and IVD testing capabilities moving forward.

The Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System, a new in vitro diagnostic (IVD) system from Thermo Fisher Scientific, will enable assay developers and clinical testing laboratories to expand their assay menus and IVD testing capabilities.

The Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System is a compact instrument that easily transitions from development to validation for maximum productivity. The system's software comes with preconfigured run, analysis and report settings to reduce the risk of manual errors and improve efficiency. Designed for fast ramp-up and use by laboratory technicians with no specialized training, the system also includes remote desktop and touchscreen controls, facial authentication, voice command, and smart tech support to improve productivity.

"qPCR is an essential tool for clinical testing laboratories, and we have seen its importance for monitoring and managing the pandemic. We are continuing to expand our IVD portfolio to support our customers in this space," said Santhosh Nair, vice president and general manager of qPCR at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System can be used to develop new assays and then validate and run high-volume clinical diagnostic tests."

Users can expand their assay menus with interchangeable 96-well and 384-well blocks and automation compatibility. In addition, for molecular laboratories developing and running their own tests, embedded regulatory controls support traceability to reduce risk of unauthorized use or potential misuse.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has listed the QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System as a class II medical device.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/quantstudio7prodx.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:

Mauricio Minotta

Phone: 760-805-5266

Email: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

Jennifer Heady

Phone: 413-237-5141

Email: jheady@greenough.biz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific