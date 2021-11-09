Joel Gott Wines Partners with Feeding America to Help Provide 2.5 Million Meals for Families Nationwide Through 'Gott For Good' Initiative

ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gott Wines, an award-winning and family-owned portfolio of elegant, balanced and affordable wines, celebrates the expansion of its philanthropic commitment through the 'Gott for Good' initiative by helping provide 2.5 million meals1 through the Feeding America® network of 200 member food banks nationwide through December 31, 2021.

Gott For Good

Since 2019, Joel Gott Wines has supported Feeding America's goal of reducing food insecurity through Gott for Good. As a fourth-generation vintner and business owner who's proud to give back, Joel Gott is passionate about continuing to elevate the Gott for Good initiative to help make a difference during the holiday season. Now, as the program continues its commitment for the third year, the brand is proud to be able to help more families and make an even greater impact in 2021.

"Millions of people nationwide face hunger, which makes our mission through Gott for Good so important. Every family deserves to have food on the table," said Joel Gott, vintner of Joel Gott Wines. "We're honored to partner with Feeding America and food banks nationwide to help provide meals for families in need this holiday season."

Driving the Gott for Good initiative are the immense food insecurity realities that Americans are facing2:

This year, 1 in 8 individuals may not know where they will get their next meal; this includes 1 in 6 children

In 2020, 13.8 million (1 in 10) households were food insecure, including 5.6 million households with children

In 2021, Mississippi is projected to have the highest food insecurity rate (18.7 percent), and Louisiana is projected to have the highest child food insecurity rate (26 percent)

Texas could have the most food insecure individuals (4.8 million) and children (1.7 million) in the country as well as the most people (1.8 million) and children (500,000) living in households with very low food security

To learn more about Joel Gott Wines' partnership with Feeding America's network of 200 foodbanks nationwide, please visit www.gottwines.com.

About Joel Gott Wines

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features six core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé and the Palisades Red Wine Blend. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Notes:

1) $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

2) Source: Feeding America

