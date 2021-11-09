Company recognized for implementing policies and programs to support employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve

Freedom Mortgage Receives Seven Seals Award Company recognized for implementing policies and programs to support employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., was honored with the Seven Seals Award for its support of military service members who work for the company.

Leaders from Employers Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) New Jersey committee including Mike Ferraro (ESGR-NJ State Chair) presented the prestigious Seven Seals Award to Mike Patterson, Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Mortgage, and fellow employees and reservists.

National VA Lender, Freedom Mortgage, Receives Seven Seals Award from Department of Defense Program, ESGR

The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The award is the highest given by the state chair of an Employers Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) committee. ESGR is a Department of Defense program.

Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson, 166th Airlift Wing, who serves as public affairs superintendent for the Delaware Air National Guard and is a digital program manager at Freedom Mortgage, nominated the company for the prestigious award.

"Freedom Mortgage is a true supporter of the military community through its actions, programs and philanthropy," said Thorson. "Last year, after notifying my manager of a salary gap when I was called in for temporary active duty, the company quickly took care of my issue and rolled out differential pay for reservists in a matter of months. Having worked for several companies, I have never seen an organization make changes to benefit employees so quickly. As a guardsman, I am proud to work for Freedom Mortgage."

Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO, said, "I'm honored that one of our own has nominated us for the Seven Seals Award. We are proud to support the brave men and women who serve in our military, which is why we are happy to offer training for veterans interested in working in the mortgage industry."

"There are roughly 800,000 people currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve," Middleman added. "We recognize the unique skills and abilities these service members bring to Freedom Mortgage and have worked hard to provide them with a fulfilling career while educating our entire company on the military culture and way of life, especially this month as we honor Veterans Day."

Thorson is currently working with Freedom Mortgage Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Twana Harris to create a military employee resource group to enhance the relationship the company has with members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Recently, ESGR-NJ State Chair Mike Ferraro presented the Seven Seals Award to Freedom Mortgage Chief Operating Officer Mike Patterson.

Ferraro said, "Companies such as Freedom Mortgage that support the men and women who risk their lives to protect our country deserve to be recognized. On behalf of the ESGR, we want to congratulate Freedom Mortgage for leading from the front and setting the example for other corporations to follow in supporting the military community."

For information on military and veteran organizations supported by Freedom Mortgage, please visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

For more information on Freedom Mortgage visit www.FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page: careers.freedommortgage.com/jobs/.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION CONTACTS:



Audrey Shapiro

Audrey.shapiro@FreedomMortgage.com or (856) 380-9073

Ellen Longo

Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com or (609) 678-0968

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation