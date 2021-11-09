CodeWizardsHQ Launches Tuition Discount for Military Families

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids ages 8-18, wishes to thank those who served and continue to serve our country with an exclusive tuition discount.

CodeWizardsHQ teaches kids how to code with engaging classes taught by live teachers.

Active duty, veterans, retirees, reservists, National Guard, and disabled service members and their dependents can enjoy a 30% discount off CodeWizardsHQ's classes. Military families move an average of every two to three years, meaning students are often changing schools just as often. CodeWizardsHQ offers live, online coding classes for kids ages 8-18 that are taken from home, wherever that might be, to provide seamless computer programming instruction.

CodeWizardsHQ is honored to launch this discount in time for Veterans Day and during Military Family Appreciation Month. Military members can receive their discount code through VerifyPass by logging on to https://codewizardshq.com/military-discount/. The code can then be applied during enrollment for any coding program (elementary, middle, or high school) for a 30% savings.

About CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. Classes are taught by a live teacher with a student-first approach where they learn real programming languages. Each course is tailored to engage elementary, middle, and high-school students with a curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and fun! Learn more and enroll students in upcoming classes at CodeWizardsHQ.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Gilbert, jennifer@codewizardshq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CodeWizardsHQ