Chenot Debuts New Molecular Lab For Optimal Living

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenot Palace Weggis, Switzerland's premiere luxury wellness retreat, today announced the debut of The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living, a revolutionary new approach designed to combat pre-mature ageing at the molecular level. The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living utilises ground-breaking epigenetic technology to analyse gene activity, determine biological ageing status and prescribe a personalized treatment plan to optimise wellbeing and health. Driven by science, Chenot's newest development is a natural evolution of the brand's mission to unlock human potential by increasing mental and physical performance at any age.

Chenot Logo

"At Chenot, our focus is not on lifespan, but rather healthspan – the concept of remaining healthy for as long as possible as we age," said Dr George Gaitanos, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer of Chenot. "The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living was born from our desire to empower guests to make meaningful changes that secure their optimal health. Our epigenetic profile is the most precise barometer of our future health that reveals our genes activity and ultimately pinpoints to molecular targets for increasing life expectancy, avoiding disease and achieving optimal well living."

The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living uses novel mRNA-based molecular tests to analyse the expression levels of certain genes associated with silent inflammation, oxidative stress, hormonal imbalance, structural integrity of connective tissue and ageing.

Through a simple blood test performed at Chenot's state-of-the-art molecular laboratory, the Medical Team conducts a comprehensive gene expression analysis to determine an individual's genes activity – an invaluable predictor of health and susceptibility to disease. This highly precise and reliable epigenetic profile identifies undesirable gene activity and pinpoints the root cause of current or oncoming health issues years before their onset.

Equipped with an accurate picture of an individual's gene activity, the Chenot Medical Team then creates an individualized treatment plan to target and build resilience against the potential onset of maladaptive symptoms. This innovative approach to health and wellness empowers individuals to take preventative measures and make lifestyle changes that are proven to slow biological ageing on an individual basis.

A seven-night minimum stay at Chenot Palace Weggis, including one of the extensive Chenot wellness programmes starts from 8,030 CHF (approx. 7,350 EU or 6,750 GBP) per person. Reservations can be made via reservation@chenotpalaceweggis.com or visit www.chenotpalaceweggis.com.

About Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living

Through its innovative molecular lab, the Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living is a ground-breaking mRNA-based testing and analysis that reveals an individual's epigenetic profile to achieve optimal well-living and minimizes the effects of ageing. By examining genes associated with molecular ageing, the results uncover the root causes of ageing and health issues years before the onset of functional decline. This is followed by a lifestyle-based treatment plan implemented to build resilience and maintain well-being. Based in Switzerland, The Chenot Group has developed medical spa programmes, treatments, cosmetic products, and food supplements that promote healthy living, wellness, and successful ageing for over 50 years. For more information on the Chenot Molecular Lab or The Chenot Group, please visit chenot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chenot Palace Weggis