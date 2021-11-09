Didn't Make the Cut? There are Still Two Ways for 7-Eleven and Football Fans to Join the Team and Land $11,000 Cash and Other Perks

7-Eleven Drafts First Round of Recruits to Superfan Influencer Team Didn't Make the Cut? There are Still Two Ways for 7-Eleven and Football Fans to Join the Team and Land $11,000 Cash and Other Perks

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! 7-Eleven, Inc. has announced the first three members drafted to the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team following its Fuel Your Fandom social media contest. The competition was fierce with entrants pulling out all the stops to prove they had what it takes to join the team with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and sportscaster Erin Andrews, but only three social media-savvy customers made the final cut.

First up to join the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team are Chaney Belle, Hannah Curtice, and Sharon LaRose! Seriously, who could top writing an ode to 7-Eleven® stores, creating a cinematic production of a 7-Eleven snack run on roller-skates, and a full-on photoshoot in a local store? These social savvy teammates will attend an influencer training camp, receive a monthly stipend to try the latest 7-Eleven products and co-create content with 7-Eleven throughout 2022. Oh, and secure the coveted $11,000 cash prize.

Two More Ways to Land a Spot on the Roster

7-Eleven announced today one additional spot on the Superfan Influencer Team, reserved exclusively for a U.S. Military Veteran or active reserve member. Veterans who love 7-Eleven are invited to apply for the opportunity to co-create content with America's largest convenience store retailer, plus receive access to all other Superfan Influencer Team benefits. Those interested can fill out the application at 7-Eleven.com now through November 30.* The exclusive U.S. Military Veteran selection will be announced at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on December 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chaney, Hannah and Sharon to our Superfan Influencer Team and were so impressed by their creative 7-Eleven content," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. "We are also honored to have a spot reserved on the team for a U.S. Military Veteran. At 7-Eleven we recognize and value the sacrifice our nation's veterans have made for our country and look forward to having them join our team."

If you're not a U.S. Military Veteran, 7-Eleven and football fans alike can still enter for a chance to join the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team via the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes!** Through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods, Tostitos, Monster, Lay's, Nerds, Chex Mix, Pepsi, Famous Amos, 7-Eleven coffee, Slurpee® drinks, Big Gulp® drinks, and other specially marked products. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year (AKA football season) and land an extra 20 entries to the sweepstakes, pizza lovers can order two different Gameday Bundles inspired by Erin Andrews and Dak Prescott via the 7NOW® delivery app. Fans can snack like Erin and order any large pizza and 16 boneless wings or fuel up like Dak with any large pizza and 4 Big Gulp drinks – each for just $10!***

For more details on the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team, visit https://www.7-eleven.com/fuel-your-fandom .

*Ends 11/30/21 at 11:59:59 pm CT. Open only to honorably discharged U.S. Military veterans/active U.S. Military Reserves in good standing who are 18+ years of age & physically residing in the 50 United States or D.C. Eligible individuals encouraged to apply for the opportunity (as determined by 7-Eleven) to receive: (i) $11,000, (ii) $1,100 in 7-Eleven store credit, and (iii) the opportunity to co-create content with 7-Eleven. See Participation Terms for full details: https://bit.ly/7E-Vets. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. 7-ELEVEN is a trademark of 7-Eleven.

**Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 8/25/21 at 4:00:01am CT & ends 1/5/22 at 4:00:00am CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 18+ years old. One grand prize winner will receive $11,000 and the opportunity to co-create content with 7-Eleven. Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at http://bit.ly/P52021sweeps. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. 7-ELEVEN is a trademark of 7-Eleven.

***Offers valid through 12/31/2021. Customer pays all applicable sales tax and fees. Not valid with any other pizza coupon or pizza discount. Limited delivery area. See the 7NOW app for full terms and delivery deals near you.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.