Wellcare Signs Agreement with Prospect Medical in Texas Contract Gives Wellcare Medicare Advantage Members Access to Prospect Medical Providers in Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today its Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to Prospect Medical providers and facilities in the San Antonio metro area. The agreement with Prospect Medical is effective as of Aug. 1, 2021.

Through its Coordinated Care Model, Prospect Medical providers offer innovative, high-quality, cost-effective care. Through the agreement, Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Texas will now have access to more primary care provider offices contracted with Prospect Medical in Central Texas.

"We are pleased to partner with Prospect Medical as we work to provide our Medicare members with increased access to quality providers across Texas," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

"Providing our patients with high-quality, personalized, cost-effective care is our top priority," said Jim Brown, CEO, Prospect Medical. "As a result, we look forward to expanding our relationship with Wellcare as we work together to help provide quality medical services in our local communities."

To learn more about Prospect Medical providers and locations, visit www.prospectmedical.com.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex Cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com and follow them on Facebook.

About Prospect Medical

With 600,000 members and 28 IPAs in seven states, Prospect has a proven record of experience in managing health plan-delegated services and downside risk for physicians and hospitals. Prospect Medical Group is managed by its affiliate, Prospect Medical Systems, a management services organization with over 25 years of experience. Prospect Medical Systems develops, implements, and manages a full range of support services for its owned and client IPAs. For nine consecutive years, Prospect has been recognized as "Elite" by America's Physician Groups (APG) in its annual Standards of Excellence Survey. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Prospect Medical Systems. To learn more about Prospect, visit www.prospectmedical.com.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Wellcare (HMO and HMO SNP) includes products that are underwritten by WellCare of Texas, Inc., WellCare National Health Insurance Company, and SelectCare of Texas, Inc.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

Please contact your plan for details.

