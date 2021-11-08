NewYork-Presbyterian Launches "Stay Amazing" National Brand Marketing Campaign Campaign shows leading healthcare system's commitment to keeping people healthy through convenient, accessible, and equitable patient care, from the everyday to the extraordinary

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, today launched "Stay Amazing," its first new brand platform and campaign in more than a decade. The new campaign encourages consumers to prioritize their health and well-being with NewYork-Presbyterian as their wellness partner at every stage of their lives.

Patients have long known that Amazing Things Are Happening at NewYork-Presbyterian, the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine. "Stay Amazing" is intended to inspire all New Yorkers to be proactive about their health, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic, by seeking care from NewYork-Presbyterian's leading providers, whether for common conditions or complex ones.

"After caring for New Yorkers through the worst public health crisis of our lifetime, NewYork-Presbyterian is more committed than ever to improving the health of all the communities we serve and helping New Yorkers thrive," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "As we look to the future, we are transforming how care is delivered, making it more convenient, accessible and equitable for all. We recognize that what people need from their health care providers has changed, and this campaign represents how we are evolving to meet our patients' needs, delivering exceptional care wherever and whenever patients need it."

NewYork-Presbyterian's physical and digital footprint has grown significantly over the past 10 years and the healthcare system now encompasses 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and a wide array of telemedicine services. No matter where or how patients enter the healthcare system, they will have access to our world-class providers and facilities and can expect a single standard of exceptional care. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York and No. 7 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has been the top-ranked hospital in New York for 21 years in a row.

"The health care industry has faced unbelievable challenges over the past 19 months, but that has only strengthened our resolve to improve the health and well-being of our communities. NewYork-Presbyterian is more than a health care provider; we are a partner to our patients along their wellness journeys," said Devika Mathrani, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. "We want to help New Yorkers stay amazing. The goal of our new brand platform is to help people feel empowered about their health."

The "Stay Amazing" campaign was developed in partnership with HAVAS New York and is rooted in an anthemic film that captures the joy of New Yorkers throughout their everyday life journeys and the world-class care they receive from NewYork-Presbyterian. An evolution of the iconic "Amazing Things Are Happening Here" campaign, "Stay Amazing" creative will appear in national and regional print, television, radio, and online media outlets, and across social channels, digital advertising, and out of home placements in New York City starting this month.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, more than 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Ranked the #1 hospital in New York and the #7 hospital in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is also recognized as among the best in the nation in the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings. Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

