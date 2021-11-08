Delta's Participates in Official Side Event of COP26 Glasgow with its 'Sustainable Conservation, Nurturing Life' Concept

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today participated in the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) Glasgow through the Delta Electronics Foundation by hosting an official side event with Virginia Tech, U.N. Habitat, Technical University of Berlin and ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability). At the event, Delta shared its experience in deploying solutions that foster e-mobility, echoing its "Sustainable Conservation, Nurturing Life" concept. The environmental documentaries "The Birth" and "Life in the Coral Reefs" are also being displayed at the Blue Zone of COP26 to highlight to global stakeholders the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and the dangers they are facing by pollution and ocean warming.

Ms. Shan Shan Guo, vice chairman of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "Since its foundation 50 years ago, Delta has been continuously committed to the development of technologies capable of lowering mankind's carbon footprint. This year, our concept "Sustainable Conservation, Nurturing Life, underscores how we can help reach mankind's goal of limiting global warming within 1.5oC through energy savings. Furthermore, we have carried out endeavors that, not only protect marine life, but also that encourage our stakeholders to actively contribute in this regard. We hope our focus and experience help inspire key participants at COP26 to further actions that secure a sustainable environment for our next generations. Three recipients of Delta Electronics Foundation scholarships currently studying environmental protection-related postgraduate studies in the UK have also joined us at COP26. We hope the valuable knowledge they will acquire in those programs and in COP26 finds its way to help advance Taiwan's environmental goals."

Wim Chan, executive director of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "E-Mobility and microgrids are key solutions for green cities and carbon neutrality. Delta provides automotive powertrain and systems for the electric vehicles (EV) of some of the world's largest automakers while it also integrates renewable energy, energy storage and V2G (vehicle-to-grid) EV charging systems to enable microgrids capable of enhancing the energy resilience of cities, especially during natural disasters. This year, our foundation will set up pollution monitoring in cooperation with EV operators to detect PM2.5 and CO levels in streets and ultimately facilitate better air quality for city habitants."

At the side event, Professor Dushan Boroyevich, from Virginia Tech, shared his power electronics expertise to analyze electricity grids, especially in regard to the crucial role that V2G EV chargers will play in securing stable electricity supply under a scenario of growing energy demand worldwide. Experts from UN habitat, Technical University of Berlin and ICLEI shared their experiences in advancing the electrification of the transportation in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

As mankind strives to achieve its 1.5oC objective, global coral reefs face likely extinction by 2030. Since 2021, Delta has cooperated with professional marine conservation teams on a coral reef restoration initiative with a target to provide up to 1,000 corals within three years. Moreover, Delta has cooperated with Taiwanese artist Kuei-Chih Lee to set up an art installation called "The Birth" and to create an environmental documentary in 8K resolution that are being displayed at the Blue Zone of COP26 as well as in YouTube. Another environmental documentary, "Life in the Coral Reefs", produced by the Delta Electronics Foundation and NHK veteran photographer Mr. Hiroyuki Nakagawasai, is also shown at the same venue.

Delta has now participated as an official UNFCCC observer at the U.N. Climate Change Conferences for 14 straight years. Due to the current pandemic, several side events are being broadcasted online. Today's Delta side event is also available online and offered the possibility to the general public to raise their questions to the participating experts.

