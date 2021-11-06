Beyond Protocol Partners with Vanderbilt University on Biometric Wearable Technology Partnership will Build on Beyond Protocol's Biometric Wearable Technology and Study Mental Health

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce a partnership with Vanderbilt University to use biometric technology to study mental health. The platform has already partnered with Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz to integrate Beyond Protocol's unhackable blockchain technology into his performances onstage, and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski to have the athlete's vitals sent securely via blockchain. The new partnership with Vanderbilt University will build on these use cases by capturing biometric data, and analyzing mental health metrics in performers and athletes.

"The Wond'ry, Vanderbilt University's Innovation Center is pleased to be part of the Cage The Elephant tour through the development of adaptive clothing that soon will allow biometric data such as Matt Schultz's brainwaves to be regularly monitored and part of the performance," said Alexandra Sargent Capps, Director of the Wond'ry Fiber Arts Lab, Vanderbilt's Innovation Center. "To see Beyond Protocol embracing apparel and its associated data while drawing attention to overall mental health and inclusivity promises to be an amazingly positive and productive collaboration."

To celebrate the partnership, both Beyond Protocol and Vanderbilt have collaborated on a concert this Saturday featuring Cage the Elephant and Metallica:

WHO: Jonathan Manzi, Founder & CEO, Beyond Protocol

Tony Loiacono, CEO, Heads and Tails, Inc. & Senior Advisor to Beyond Protocol Matt Schultz, Lead Singer of Cage the Elephant & Beyond Protocol Partner Alexandra Sargent Capps, Director of the Wond'ry Fiber Arts Lab WHAT: Beyond Protocol and Vanderbilt University Announce Biotechnology & Mental

Health Partnership; Celebrate with Concert featuring Metallica and Cage the Elephant WHERE: ATLive @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA WHEN: Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

