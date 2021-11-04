Redwire Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; "Redwire" or "the Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Redwire (PRNewsfoto/Redwire)

The Company will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 800-926-6571 (toll-free) or 212-271-4651 (toll). The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available on the Redwire Investor Relations website: https://ir.redwirespace.com/. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13724856. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.redwirespace.com/.

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Investor Contact:

Michael Shannon

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1413

Media Contact:

Tere Riley

Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com

321-831-0134

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redwire