Progressive's Ninth Annual Keys to Progress® Giveaway Marks 800 Vehicles Donated to Military Families Since 2013 Program Honors Veterans Across the Country on November 9th

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Progressive InsuranceSM will host its annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway on November 9, 2021. Ahead of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families, along with five military-related organizations, will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

Once again, Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise's U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with insurance paid for six months by Enterprise, will be delivered to veterans, bringing the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to more than 800 since its inception.

"We're proud to once again honor those who have served our country and provide relief in the form of reliable transportation to these deserving veterans and military-related organizations," said Mike Sieger, Progressive Claims President. "We take a great deal of pride in our ability to continue with this incredible vehicle giveaway program despite the challenges of COVID-19 in hopes of improving the lives of military men and women experiencing tough circumstances."

The 2021 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is honoring veterans from the following cities:

Arizona : Phoenix

Alabama : Mobile

California : Pasadena , La Mesa , Lodi

Colorado : Lakewood

Florida : Tallahassee , Coconut Creek , Altamonte Springs

Georgia : Marietta, Stockbridge

Illinois : Urbana

Indiana : Indianapolis

Iowa : Cedar Rapids

Kansas : Topeka

Louisiana : Metairie , Baton Rouge

Maryland : Lexington Park

Michigan : Clinton Township

Missouri : Gladstone

Mississippi : Ridgeland

Nebraska : LaVista

New Jersey : South Plainfield

Nevada : Henderson

New York : Bronx , East Greenbush , Niagara Falls

North Carolina : Gastonia

Ohio : Amherst , Columbus

Oregon : Tualatin

Pennsylvania : Malvern

Rhode Island : Johnston

Texas : San Angelo , Dallas , San Antonio , Houston

Washington : Renton

Progressive's Keys to Progress giveaway program is a reality thanks to the assistance of the following organizations:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car locates certified vehicles from their U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs for purchase to be given away with funds from Progressive. Enterprise also funds the first six months of insurance for the vehicles. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations , a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

IAA provides a 12-month powertrain protection plan for the vehicles.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars , provides resources to facilitate the vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients.

Pep Boys provides vehicle safety kits, as well as gift cards that can be used for automotive services at any Pep Boys location.

Local charities which help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

Interested in applying to be a future recipient? Veterans need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly, non-profit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. For more information on the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program, visit KeysToProgress.com or search #KeysToProgress on social media.

