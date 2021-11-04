Outokumpu - Voluntary total redemption of rated senior secured fixed rate notes due in 2024

HELSINKI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outokumpu Oyj announces that it will redeem in full its outstanding 4.125 percent rated senior secured fixed rate notes due in 2024 (ISIN FI4000331004, OUTJ412524) on the redemption date of December 7, 2021 in accordance with section 8.4 of the terms and conditions of the notes. The notes are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The current outstanding nominal amount of the notes is EUR 250 million. On the redemption date, Outokumpu will pay the holders of the notes a redemption price equal to 101.0313 percent of the outstanding principal amount of each note and all accrued and unpaid interest on such principal amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.

Outokumpu will use existing liquidity reserves to finance the redemption.

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374 or corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

