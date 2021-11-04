Koffman Incubator Announces New Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator Program

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, managed by Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships, has announced the launch of the Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator, a free four-week remote learning program beginning on November 9th.

"The Cannabis Accelerator leverages our expertise supporting entrepreneurs with business education and targeted resources," said Per Stromhaug, Associate Vice President for Innovation and Economic Development at Binghamton University. "Our remote program will introduce participants to business opportunities throughout the cannabis supply chain."

"The Cannabis Accelerator is designed to help make New York's cannabis industry more diverse and inclusive," said Ari Hoffnung, Founder of Opportunity Grows. "Those of us that have benefited from our involvement in the early years of the legal cannabis industry have a particular responsibility to welcome individuals that have previously been locked out of these opportunities."

The Cannabis Accelerator is open to New Yorkers of all backgrounds. Individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition or who qualify as minority or women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, or service-disabled veterans are encouraged to register. There is no cost to participate in the program and registration is open online at https://southerntierincubator.com/ogaccelerator/.

The Cannabis Accelerator will include both business and cannabis education modules. Koffman Incubator staff will introduce participants to the Business Model Canvas, a proven method to help entrepreneurs visually define and refine their business plans. Complimenting the business component of the program, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and interact with leading cannabis industry experts including:

Ngiste Abebe, Vice President of Public Policy, Columbia Care

Jeremy Cooney , New York State Senator (56th District)

Eric Greenbaum , Chief Science Officer, Goodness Growth Holdings

Kyle Kingsley , M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Goodness Growth Holdings

Kate Lynch , Senior Vice President, Marketing, Curaleaf

Jeanne Mariani Sullivan , Chief Investment Officer, Arcview Ventures

Peter Prevot , CPA, CIA, Chief Operating Officer, Bridge West Consulting

Jeremy Unruh , Senior Vice President, Public and Regulatory Affairs, PharmaCann

Talley Wettlaufer , Senior Vice President, Retail, Curaleaf

The Cannabis Accelerator is supported by Arcview Ventures, Bridge West Consulting, Be., Columbia Care, Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, Goodness Growth Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, Opportunity Grows, PharmaCann, UFCW Local 338, and The Agency.

About the Koffman Incubator

The Koffman Southern Tier incubator is a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Binghamton, NY that provides key resources to entrepreneurs developing successful startups. The Koffman's 60+ members connect and collaborate throughout 35,000 sq. ft. of offices, laboratories and co-working space. Binghamton University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships offers numerous programs to guide business growth and development. For information, visit https://southerntierincubator.com/.

About Opportunity Grows

Opportunity Grows was founded by New York cannabis industry veteran Ari Hoffnung to help cannabis entrepreneurs succeed. Ari has been involved in New York's legal cannabis industry since 2014, served as the Chief Executive Officer of two New York cannabis companies and founded the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association. For information, visit https://opportunitygrows.co/.

