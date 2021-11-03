The Cordish Companies' Live! Casinos & Hotels Win Top Honors From USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Today readers have once again placed their bets on The Cordish Companies' Live! Casinos & Hotels naming the LIVE! REWARDS customer loyalty program and the award-winning steakhouse THE PRIME RIB as one of the Top 5 in the country for Best Players Club and Best Casino Restaurant in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"Ensuring that our guests have a one-of-a-kind, world class experience at our Live! properties has always been our top priority," said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President for Cordish Gaming Group. "We take tremendous pride in offering the best selection of benefits to our Live! Rewards Card members and in the elevated dining experience we offer at The Prime Rib, so it's gratifying to be recognized on a national scale as one of the best in the country."

Live! Rewards Players Club

The free-to-join Live! Rewards Players Club is the best way to enjoy the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience at all Live! locations and on PlayLive.com in Pennsylvania. The six-tiered membership levels—Chairman's Club, Jade Card, Black Card, Platinum, Gold and Classic—elevate the guest experience by ensuring that every member has access to all of the benefits that Live! Casinos & Hotels offer no matter how often they play. Benefits include same-day free slot play and self-comping, discounts on casino merchandise, restaurant discounts, tiered point earnings, discounts at partner restaurants and venues, and much more. Members will be the first to hear about special events and promotions at Live! and receive mail/email offers tailored to their preferences and level of play.

The Prime Rib

With Live! locations in Maryland and Philadelphia, The Prime Rib is a #1 Zagat-rated fine dining steakhouse and cocktail lounge offering guests an unforgettable personalized experience with exceptional service.

After selecting tantalizing cuts of USDA prime meats and only the freshest seafood, the Prime chefs work their culinary magic to create legendary dishes and exclusive seasonal favorites from The Prime Rib's® award-winning menu. Each carefully chosen filet mignon, ribeye, and lamb chop is prepared with farm-fresh herbs, spices and produce. And whether it is a classic prime rib, fresh seafood or one of our culinary team's innovative masterpieces, each item is transformed with a Live! twist into something new and contemporary. Live music and craft cocktails created by master mixologists in elegant surroundings complete the Live! experience at The Prime Rib.

For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies