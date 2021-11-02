U-Haul of Northrise to Meet Self-Storage Demand in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® self-storage facility will be coming to Las Cruces after the Company's recent purchase of six acres at Rinconada Boulevard and Highway 70. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 24.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northrise is scheduled for completion in 2023. Plans call for a three-story building encompassing more than 85,000 square feet.

The facility will house at least 600 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. It will also feature a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers and offer truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and more.

"Las Cruces continues to be a popular destination for retirees, and with such a family-friendly lifestyle, people from all over the world are settling here," said Bianca Sotelo-Herrera, U-Haul Company of Southern New Mexico president. "We're pleased to be working with city officials to provide a convenient, state-of-the-art store to meet the growing needs of Las Cruces."

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northrise is under construction, other U-Haul stores and local small businesses serving as U-Haul neighborhood dealers are available to care for DIY moving and self-storage customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage at El Paseo at 1608 El Paseo Road is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our existing Las Cruces facility is at capacity and we're eager to continue offering self-storage to our customers," Sotelo-Herrera added. "With this new property, we have the ability to expand and offer a better product."

Once U-Haul of Northrise is ready to open, Sotelo-Herrera aims to staff the facility with local hires to promote employment in the Las Cruces community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul