Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (Nasdaq: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Our improved third quarter revenue growth was driven by continued strength in PACE and our CareVention HealthCare segment. While I am pleased with our markedly improved organic growth, we are not satisfied with these results and are taking a number of important steps to better position the company to deliver higher growth in 2022 and ultimately increase shareholder value," said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- Total revenue - Total revenue of $86.6 million increased 23% compared to $70.5 million in 2020. Total revenue included product revenue of $50.6 million, an increase of 29%, and solutions (i.e., software and services) revenue of $36.0 million, an increase of 15%. The October 2020 acquisition of Personica contributed 6% of inorganic growth during the third quarter.
- Total revenue by segment
- GAAP net loss - Net loss was $17.1 million compared to a net loss of $21.6 million with the improvement driven by a $16.1 million increase in total revenue, offset by a $14.2 million, or 19%, increase in combined cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million (6.6% margin) increased 12% as compared with $5.1 million (7.2% margin) in 2020. Our investments across the business, led by sales and marketing expenses, have moderated in recent quarters but remain elevated when compared to 2020.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by segment - Excluding $10.9 million of shared services:
A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Future Outlook
Based on current market conditions and our expectations as of today, we are introducing fourth quarter 2021 guidance and revised full year 2021 guidance, as summarized below.
For the fourth quarter 2021, we expect:
- Total revenue in the range of $84 million to $86 million represents growth of 9% to 12%, all of which is organic.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $5 million as compared with $4.7 million a year ago.
For the full year 2021, we expect:
- Total revenue in the range of $329.6 million to $331.6 million represents growth of 11% to 12% with organic growth of 7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $19.3 million to $20.3 million as compared with $21.8 million a year ago
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2021
LOW
HIGH
LOW
HIGH
(in millions except percentages)
Total revenue
$
84.0
$
86.0
$
329.6
$
331.6
Year over year growth
9
%
12
%
11
%
12
%
GAAP net loss
$
(19.8)
$
(18.8)
$
(77.5)
$
(76.5)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4.0
$
5.0
$
19.3
$
20.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Quarterly Conference Call
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with GAAP, TRHC is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, each of which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income or loss excluding certain other expenses, which includes interest expense, provision (benefit) for income tax, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense, settlement costs, severance expense incurred in 2021 related to a realignment of resources, acquisition-related expense, and stock-based compensation expense. TRHC defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. TRHC defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as net income or loss before fair value adjustments for acquisition-related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, settlement costs, severance expense incurred in 2021 related to a realignment of resources, stock-based compensation expense, and the tax impact of those items using a normalized tax rate on pre-tax income (loss) adjusted for those items expressed on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding. TRHC considers acquisition-related expense to include non-recurring direct transaction and integration costs, severance, and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. TRHC believes the exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operations results and trends and allows for comparability with TRHC's peer company index and industry and to be more consistent with TRHC's expected capital structure on a going forward basis. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than TRHC.
TRHC presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. TRHC uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. TRHC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. TRHC also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include TRHC's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to TRHC, the financial and operating performance of TRHC, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and TRHC's expectations for the remainder of 2021. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health epidemics; our continuing losses and need to achieve profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable governmental regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Tabula Rasa HealthCare assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
11,347
$
23,362
Restricted cash
4,014
5,170
Accounts receivable, net
31,736
32,516
Inventories
5,127
4,261
Prepaid expenses
5,344
3,739
Client claims receivable
15,284
14,412
Other current assets
15,398
9,752
Total current assets
88,250
93,212
Property and equipment, net
13,234
15,070
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,935
21,711
Software development costs, net
40,297
27,882
Goodwill
170,835
170,862
Intangible assets, net
161,626
183,094
Other assets
4,801
2,609
Total assets
$
500,978
$
514,440
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of finance leases
$
—
$
4
Current operating lease liabilities
4,706
4,402
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
—
166
Acquisition-related notes payable
3,995
16,662
Accounts payable
13,019
11,245
Client claims payable
8,157
7,773
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
35,443
31,968
Total current liabilities
65,320
72,220
Line of credit
27,500
10,000
Long-term debt, net
318,969
239,285
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
20,152
20,381
Deferred income tax liability, net
1,226
3,354
Other long-term liabilities
563
671
Total liabilities
433,730
345,911
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
2
2
Treasury stock
(4,292)
(4,018)
Additional paid-in capital
310,514
352,445
Accumulated deficit
(238,976)
(179,900)
Total stockholders' equity
67,248
168,529
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
500,978
$
514,440
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product revenue
$
50,636
$
39,365
$
139,496
$
115,825
Service revenue
35,950
31,141
106,079
104,342
Total revenue
86,586
70,506
245,575
220,167
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:
Product cost
38,770
28,638
105,326
84,879
Service cost
22,392
20,610
67,126
64,140
Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
61,162
49,248
172,452
149,019
Operating expenses:
Research and development
4,984
5,101
14,893
13,750
Sales and marketing
6,218
5,030
18,786
15,597
General and administrative
16,870
15,620
54,360
48,914
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense
—
2,005
—
2,605
Depreciation and amortization
12,099
12,199
35,343
32,323
Total operating expenses
40,171
39,955
123,382
113,189
Loss from operations
(14,747)
(18,697)
(50,259)
(42,041)
Interest expense, net
2,230
4,722
6,959
14,000
Loss before income taxes
(16,977)
(23,419)
(57,218)
(56,041)
Income tax expense (benefit)
134
(1,830)
466
(5,705)
Net loss
$
(17,111)
$
(21,589)
$
(57,684)
$
(50,336)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.73)
$
(0.99)
$
(2.48)
$
(2.33)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
23,407,391
21,779,808
23,230,138
21,571,214
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(57,684)
$
(50,336)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
35,343
32,323
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
1,714
9,925
Deferred taxes
337
(5,705)
Stock-based compensation
28,962
22,408
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration
—
2,605
Acquisition-related contingent consideration paid
(67)
(2,390)
Other noncash items
9
(70)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
789
(3,220)
Inventories
(866)
(494)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(6,084)
7,209
Client claims receivables
(872)
—
Other assets
(2,604)
(382)
Accounts payable
1,587
(1,432)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,138
(5,408)
Client claims payables
423
—
Other long-term liabilities
(108)
315
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,017
5,348
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,611)
(2,537)
Software development costs
(22,649)
(13,734)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,260)
(16,271)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,683
3,225
Payments for employee taxes for shares withheld
—
(2,993)
Payments for debt financing costs
(8)
(38)
Borrowings on line of credit
17,500
—
Payment of acquisition-related notes payable
(13,000)
—
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration
(99)
(3,504)
Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases
(4)
(54)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
8,072
(3,364)
Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
(13,171)
(14,287)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
28,532
46,581
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
15,361
$
32,294
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Revenue
CareVention HealthCare:
PACE product revenue
$
50,321
$
39,086
$
139,021
$
115,103
PACE solutions
14,707
11,214
42,973
34,307
Total CareVention HealthCare
65,028
50,300
181,994
149,410
MedWise HealthCare:
Product revenue
315
279
475
722
Medication safety services
9,467
9,817
31,247
39,844
Software subscription and services
11,776
10,110
31,859
30,191
Total MedWise HealthCare
21,558
20,206
63,581
70,757
Total Revenue
$
86,586
$
70,506
$
245,575
$
220,167
Adjusted EBITDA
CareVention HealthCare
$
14,014
$
12,735
$
40,983
$
36,560
MedWise HealthCare
2,618
1,009
7,532
8,537
Shared Services
(10,915)
(8,650)
(33,236)
(28,062)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,717
$
5,094
$
15,279
$
17,035
Adjusted EBITDA margin
CareVention HealthCare
21.6%
25.3%
22.5%
24.5%
MedWise HealthCare
12.1%
5.0%
11.8%
12.1%
Total Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.6%
7.2%
6.2%
7.7%
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss
$
(17,111)
$
(21,589)
$
(57,684)
$
(50,336)
Add:
Interest expense, net
2,230
4,722
6,959
14,000
Income tax expense (benefit)
134
(1,830)
466
(5,705)
Depreciation and amortization
12,099
12,199
35,343
32,323
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent
—
2,005
—
2,605
Settlement
—
—
500
—
Severance expense
354
917
516
917
Acquisition-related expense
—
572
217
823
Stock-based compensation expense
8,011
8,098
28,962
22,408
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,717
$
5,094
$
15,279
$
17,035
Total revenue
$
86,586
$
70,506
$
245,575
$
220,167
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.6%
7.2%
6.2%
7.7%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of diluted net loss per share
GAAP net loss, basic and diluted, and net l
$
(17,111)
$
(0.73)
$
(21,589)
$
(0.99)
$
(57,684)
$
(2.48)
$
(50,336)
$
(2.33)
Adjustments:
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense
—
2,005
—
2,605
Amortization of acquired intangibles
7,060
8,291
21,468
21,936
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
406
3,280
1,310
9,647
Settlement
—
—
500
—
Severance expense
354
917
516
917
Acquisition-related expense
—
572
217
823
Stock-based compensation expense
8,011
8,098
28,962
22,408
Impact to income taxes (1)
439
(1,762)
1,588
(6,306)
Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
(841)
$
(0.04)
$
(188)
$
(0.01)
$
(3,123)
$
(0.13)
$
1,694
$
0.07
(1)
The impact to taxes was calculated using a normalized statutory tax rate applied to pre-tax income or loss adjusted for the respective items above and then subtracting or adding the tax benefit or provision, respectively,
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted, to weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted for GAAP
23,407,391
21,779,808
23,230,138
21,571,214
Adjustments:
Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options
—
—
—
1,281,367
Weighted average dilutive effect of restricted stock
—
—
—
491,245
Weighted average dilutive effect of contingent shares
—
—
—
74,102
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)
23,407,391
21,779,808
23,230,138
23,417,928
(1)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the if-converted method.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the treasury stock method.
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RANGES
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2021
LOW
HIGH
LOW
HIGH
Reconciliation from Net Loss Guidance to Adjusted
Net loss:
$
(19.8)
$
(18.8)
$
(77.5)
$
(76.5)
Add:
Interest expense
2.2
2.2
9.2
9.2
Income tax expense
0.1
0.1
0.6
0.6
Depreciation and amortization
12.1
12.1
47.4
47.4
Settlement
—
—
0.5
0.5
Severance expense
0.4
0.4
0.9
0.9
Stock-based compensation expense
9.0
9.0
38.0
38.0
Acquisition-related expense
—
—
0.2
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4.0
$
5.0
$
19.3
$
20.3
View original content to download multimedia:
