Starco Brands (STCB) Announces Rob Floyd as Chief Mixology Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Starco Brands is proud to announce the appointment of Rob Floyd as Chief Mixology Officer. A new addition to the team, Floyd will bring a new level of valuable industry knowledge and craftsmanship to the brand with a portfolio of unique cocktails, flavor profiles and tasteful techniques while focusing on new product innovation. In his new role, Floyd will focus on the Whipshots™ portfolio, conceptualizing cocktails and amplifying the playfully sophisticated experience for consumers. Debuting later this year, Whipshots™ is a non-dairy, vodka-infused whipped cream that will add indulgence and luxury to any drink or party.

"Rob brings the same perfect cocktail of professionalism, knowledge and innovation to Starco Brands as he does to the bar and the stage," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "His experience in the spirits industry and notable creativity will complement Whipshots™ and help Starco fill white space in the marketplace. We are thrilled to have him on board."

A world-renowned mixologist and performer, Rob Floyd brings over 20 years of experience and a creative process that inspires the eyes and tastebuds. Floyd owns and operates a premier cocktail consulting and event hub dedicated to creating unforgettable beverage experiences. With three unique branches: Virtual Events, Consulting and Cocktail Theatre, Floyd takes a three-dimensional approach to crafting cocktails, relying on taste, technique and tale as the pillars of all recipes. In addition to developing a unique training program for venues around the world, Floyd's Cocktail Theatre production provides elevated experiences on stage. He's created top cocktail programs at leading bars and hotels around the world and is a master of molecular mixology.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only tackling products and technologies that are truly behavior-changing. Starco Brands packs a powerful punch by offering high-end products in novel ways. As its newest product, Whipshots™ is poised to shake up the spirits vertical and will launch later this year. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots™ is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and will launch in 2021 with Partner and Shot Director Cardi B. Whipshots™ is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. The boozy whipped cream is non-dairy, does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail locations and behind the bar. Follow Whipshots™ @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information leading up to launch.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (STCB) is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting-edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com .

