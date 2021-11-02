All-New 2022 Honda Civic Si Gets Set to Defend Affordable Performance Crown

- Civic Si sets a new standard for sport compact sedans with hot new styling, an updated turbocharged engine, standard rev-matching manual transmission, limited-slip differential, and sharper handling

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an exciting new design, improved dynamic performance, and an even more engaging driving character, the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si will begin racing into showrooms later this year, ready for a new generation of driving enthusiasts. Simply the best-handling, best-equipped, and most fun-to-drive Civic Si ever, the new 2022 Honda Civic Si has a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $27,300 (excluding a $1,015 destination charge). Optional high-performance summer tires that maximize grip and handling add just $200.

2022 Civic Si Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim Engine MSRP1 MSRP Plus $1,015

Destination Charge2 EPA Mileage Rating3 City/Hwy/Combined Si 1.5L Turbo $27,300 $28,315 27 / 37 / 31 Si with Summer Tires 1.5L Turbo $27,500 $28,515 27 / 37 / 31

A New Benchmark for Sport Compact Sedans

Since its introduction 35 years ago, Civic Si has offered young driving enthusiasts an affordable, high-performances sport compact. Building upon the class-leading 11th-generation Civic Sedan, the 2022 Civic Si continues that tradition with an updated turbocharged high-output VTEC® 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, a standard rev-matching 6-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential, sport tuned suspension, and available high-performance summer tires. Its Drive Mode system features Normal, Sport and a new Individual mode that allows drivers to customize the driving experience.

Retuned with significantly broader power curves, the engine now delivers its 192 lb.-ft. of peak torque (SAE net) from 1,800-5,000 rpm, 300 rpm sooner than the previous generation. Performance is also extended at the top of the tach, with more output maintained between its power peak of 200 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,000 rpm and its 6500-rpm redline. A new, lighter, single-mass flywheel gives the turbocharged engine a snappier throttle response for an even sportier experience.

Si's standard 6-speed manual transmission has been reengineered with greater shift feel and 10 percent shorter throws and, for the first time, Civic Si features a rev-matching system from the Civic Type R. As a true enthusiast vehicle, the Si exclusively is offered with three pedals and a stick shift.

To maximize the Si's handling, ride quality and overall driver enjoyment, its suspension has been completely retuned with stiffer springs, firmer dampers, strategically stiffer bushings and thicker anti-roll bars. Updates to the steering system greatly improve steering feel.

Sporty design cues unique to the Civic Si add a bit of attitude, while functional aerodynamic aids improve performance. A sporty honeycomb grille mesh echoes the intricate honeycomb trim inside the cabin. Si's new upper front bumper design is more aggressive, and its rear bumper has been reshaped to reveal two large oval exhaust outlets.

A gloss black rear spoiler mounted atop the trunk lid adds downforce to improve high speed stability. Civic Si also features gloss black exterior trim on the mirrors and window surrounds. An Si-exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl paint color is available, and large 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels finished in Si-specific matte black are standard.

Inside, Civic Si features new Si-exclusive Body Stabilizing sport seats with built-in head restraints, and more prominent shoulder and thigh side supports. Racy red accents on Civic's signature metal honeycomb dash trim match the contrasting stitching on the steering wheel, doors, console, shift boot and leather-wrapped aluminum shift knob. Sport pedals are standard.

The most technologically advanced Civic Si ever features a new 7-inch color LCD instrument display, a 9-inch HD color touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. A new 12-speaker Bose premium sound system is standard. Featuring Bose Centerpoint 2 technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing, it's the best audio system in the history of the Civic Si nameplate.

Civic Si also benefits from the cutting-edge safety technology introduced with the 11th-generation Civic line that includes next-gen driver and passenger front airbags, and standard rear seat side impact airbags. In addition, an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds new features, such as Traffic Sign Recognition and a driver attention monitor comes to Si.

A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are new and standard across the lineup. All Civic models including Si feature an Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure that is enhanced for improved compatibility with larger vehicles.

Additional details on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si are available in the Civic Si pages on Hondanews.com.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,015 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 MSRP plus $1,015 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 Based on 2022 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

