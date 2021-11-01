MW Industries Increases Spring Manufacturing Capabilities Through Acquisition of Fox Valley Spring Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and GREENVILLE, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, a leading provider of precision components, announced today the acquisition of Fox Valley Spring Company, LLC, a principal supplier of springs, wire forms, and flat springs.

(PRNewsfoto/MW Industries, Inc.)

The acquisition of Fox Valley Spring Company closed on October 29, 2021 and expands MW Industries' existing automation and manufacturing capabilities for springs and wire forms. The combined company will offer extensive expertise in complex precision spring manufacturing for a variety of spring types including extension springs, torsion springs, wire forms, and die springs. Fox Valley Spring will join MW Components, the division of MW Industries focusing on manufacturing highly engineered precision components at speed and scale.

"Fox Valley Spring is well-known for their experience in creating the highest quality, custom-made springs. Fox Valley Spring's technology and expertise will allow us to better support our customers as they seek custom springs made from specialty materials, manufactured to tighter tolerances," said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Industries. "We're thrilled to welcome Fox Valley Spring to the family and look forward to growing together as we provide more products and services to our customers."

Fox Valley Spring Company is a nationally recognized expert in custom spring manufacturing. With the latest CNC coiling and automation technology, Fox Valley Spring can manufacture complex precision springs in a single operation. The expert engineering and manufacturing professionals at Fox Valley Spring can design and manufacture custom springs to each customer's unique requirements.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best products and services to our customers – joining the MW family allows us to do more for them than ever before," said Keith Wincentsen, President of Fox Valley Spring. "As one company, our customers will now be able to purchase products from any MW location and request specialty springs that leverage our capabilities as well as those offered throughout the MW family. We're excited to provide those resources to our customers and bring our capabilities to serve the greater MW customer base."

As part of MW Components, Fox Valley Spring will do business as MW Components – Fox Valley. Existing customers from the combined companies will have access to the full portfolio of products and services from across MW Components.

About MW Industries

With over 30 manufacturing facilities worldwide, MW Industries group companies deliver the precision components today's engineers need to do their best work. The business serves over 19,000 businesses across more than 75 countries worldwide and in sectors as diverse as life sciences, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy. We have a no-compromise ambition to deliver exactly what our customers need, precisely when they need it. So whether they want to partner with us on developing a next-generation product or need one of our thousands of stock parts for immediate delivery, we can help.

About Fox Valley Spring Company

Fox Valley Spring has been a nationally recognized leader in custom spring manufacturing for over 30 years. We leverage the latest CNC spring coiling, automation, and design techniques to produce springs to the exact dimensions and requirements our customers request. With a diverse product line including extension springs, torsion springs, wire forms, die springs, and flat springs, we serve customers in a variety of industries. Our continuous investment in new technology and processes has allowed us to meet the needs of customers across the country as they source the highest quality components.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MW Industries