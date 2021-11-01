Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby Raises Purse to $40,000

EXCELSIOR, Minn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is increasing its purse to $40,000 this year, up from $25,000 when the race was held for the first time in February 2020. The amount is high enough to award the winner $10,000, while ensuring all who compete receive something worthwhile for participating.

"As our overall budget increased, we felt it important to show our commitment to our mushers, making sure that everyone who completes the course goes home with prize money to at least cover their entry fee and travel expenses," says Co-Founder and President Bethany Hway. "It's our way of demonstrating our appreciation for the folks who make this day happen: without them, there is no Klondike Dog Derby."

Within two weeks, this year's limit of 35 mushers signed up to compete in the Feb. 5, 2022, Klondike Dog Derby. Others joined a waiting list. Mushers are coming from northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Colorado, Michigan and South Dakota, as well as from Alaska and Canada, and include Iditarod veterans and John Beargrease champions. Among them are Ryan Redington and Ryan Anderson. A list of registrants can be viewed here.

The 2022 race will kick off Friday, Feb. 4, when the public is invited to take part in a free Meet-the-Mushers & Hug-a-Husky event and watch as sled dogs go through veterinary checks in preparation for the next day's race. The vet check will take place in Excelsior's west parking lot.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the race will launch from Excelsior's historic downtown Water Street, trek 40 miles along the lake's shoreline and end back in downtown Excelsior. For more information visit KlondikeDogDerby.com. New this year: a Klondike Village on Saturday with food trucks, a beverage garden, games, bonfire pits and a s'mores station.

About the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to produce world-class sled dog races to serve as a genuine celebration of the sport and spirit of the authentic North; an opportunity for education on the incredible athleticism and passion of sled dogs and mushers; and a tribute to the history of sled dog racing in Excelsior and the Lake Minnetonka area.

