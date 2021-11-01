Inhabit IQ Appoints New Leaders to Executive Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a unique collective of tech-forward products serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, announced today that Blake Hankins has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer, and Edward James has been appointed its new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Bill Roselli who will assume CFO duties for another company within Inhabit's investor ecosystem.

In the newly created CIO position, Hankins will work across the enterprise to drive initiatives and infrastructure that enhance internal technology and deliver greater efficiencies for the company. As CFO, James will partner with the greater Inhabit leadership team to maximize near-term business objectives and strengthen the company's long-term growth and financial performance. Both executives will report to Inhabit CEO Lisa Stinnett.

"Eddie and Blake are well-rounded executives whose experience extends beyond their primary functional areas," said Stinnett. "Their understanding of all facets of business operations will produce transformative results as Inhabit continues to grow, delivering innovative solutions for customers and enhanced value for shareholders."

As a strategic and operationally focused CFO, James has expertise in scaling companies of various sizes, positioning them to seize growth opportunities. With more than 25 years of financial experience, he has worked across public, private, and private equity sectors, handling a variety of fiscal activity related to tax, IPO, compliance, and M&A. Most recently, he served as CFO of Accelerate360, a sales, marketing and media conglomerate. He also has served as CFO for Epiq, Birch Communications, and American Telecom Services.

"It's an exciting and pivotal time for Inhabit IQ, a company that has achieved great success in leading innovation for property managers," said James. "The company has unique strengths, strong backing, and exceptional potential, and I'm delighted to join its dynamic leadership team to further evolve the brand through a positive impact in the marketplace."

With more than 20 years of experience in technology, both as a consultant and in-house leader, Hankins has spearheaded organizational change and strategic transformation programs. Previously, he served as CIO for CyrusOne, a spinoff of Cincinnati Bell, before starting an information technology consultancy. Hankins will be responsible for the management, implementation, and usability of information and computing technologies that shape Inhabit's internal systems and drive efficiency and connectedness for the growing company. His analysis and insights will help the company streamline and integrate beneficial tools that improve processes and enrich the employee experience.

Hankins added, "Inhabit IQ is well-positioned to deliver market-leading tech to the property management industry, and that innovation begins with strong internal systems and strategies that keep a business competitive. I look forward to working with the skilled teams at Inhabit to deliver solutions that meet their changing needs."

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

