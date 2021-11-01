Dechert Welcomes Back Jon Burke as a Global Finance Partner in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced that Jon Burke has rejoined the firm's global finance practice as a partner based in New York. He will be an integral member of Dechert's market-leading structured credit and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) product line, which sits within the larger global finance practice.

Mr. Burke regularly advises asset managers, investment banks, issuers and investors in connection with a wide variety of CLOs, as well as other structured credit financing arrangements secured by broadly syndicated and middle-market loans. Mr. Burke also has extensive experience representing investors in various esoteric asset classes, including life settlements, structured settlements, brokerage commissions, wage advances, medical receivables and collateralized fund obligations. Mr. Burke holds a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Middlebury College. He was previously an associate at Dechert before joining another law firm.

Laura Swihart, co-chair of Dechert's global finance practice, commented: "Jon's return further solidifies Dechert's position as the preeminent global finance practice in the CLO market. His addition will enhance our cross-practice capabilities to provide best-in-class service to our clients."

"Jon is not only a highly-respected and skilled practitioner in the alternative investments space, he is also a pleasure to work with," said John Timperio, a global finance partner and lead of Dechert's structured credit and CLO team. "His return is compelling evidence of Dechert's reputation as an elite powerhouse in the CLO space, as well as the extraordinary opportunities Dechert provides to its attorneys. We are thrilled to welcome him back."

Mr. Burke commented, "I couldn't be more excited to rejoin my trusted colleagues and friends at Dechert. The firm's legal talent, commitment to client service and culture are truly unparalleled. There is no better place than Dechert to practice law, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the world's top structured credit and CLO team."

Dechert is distinguished for having the top structured credit and CLO team in the world, consistently at the forefront of the most innovative and challenging matters. Dechert's deep bench of talented lawyers is widely recognized for inventing much of what has become established practice in this space. The team serves a diverse global client base that includes some of the most prolific CLO underwriters as well as most of the largest asset managers and equity investors. Currently, Dechert works with over 50 CLO managers, more than any other law firm. Among its abundant accolades in this space, Dechert has recently been recognized as "Structured Finance Practice Group of the Year" by Law360, and "CLO Law Firm of the Year" by GlobalCapital. Dechert is consistently ranked as Band 1 by Chambers and Partners USA for Securitization: CLOs and named as a leading firm for Capital Markets: Securitization with areas of strength across ABS, CLO, CMBS and CRE CLO transactions. Most recently, Dechert was once again voted by clients as "the law firm that provides the best service to U.S. and European CLO managers" in the Creditflux CLO Census. In addition, Asset-Backed Alert recently named Dechert the "Top Issuer's Counsel for U.S. CLOs by Deal Volume and Deal Count."

Dechert's Global Finance Group provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 170 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, our internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies and efficient execution. Our clients receive comprehensive solutions for all their finance needs. By tapping into the breadth of Dechert's expertise, we deliver advice on real estate finance, structured finance, leveraged finance and securitization matters.

