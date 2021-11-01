Carewell Announces Corporate Partnership with Alzheimer's Association

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, announced today a corporate partnership with the Alzheimer's Association. Launching November 1, in conjunction with National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month, customers can donate when making a purchase. Carewell will raise $50,000 with customer and company donations.

Ten percent of Carewell's customers care for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's. Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. Carewell strives to make caregivers' lives easier by providing the highest quality home health products, personalized service, a simplified shopping experience and expert content with a level of convenience and service rarely found in at-home healthcare.

"We are committed to making a large impact on the lives of caregivers, and by partnering with the Alzheimer's Association we feel we can reach even more of those impacted to provide the support and resources they deserve," states Bianca Padilla, Carewell's co-founder and CEO. "Alzheimer's-related deaths have increased 16% during the pandemic so it's more important than ever to provide caregivers and their loved ones the quality care they need during times of uncertainty."

"The Alzheimer's Association is excited to partner with Carewell," said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer, Alzheimer's Association. "Together, through our partnership, we will reach even more Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers with critical care and support resources."

To learn more about Carewell's corporate partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and how they are providing solutions for the growing needs of family caregivers, visit our site or speak with one of our Caregiving Specialists by phone or email: (855) 855-1666, support@carewell.com.

Carewell is the leading full-service resource for family caregivers. With more than 50M unpaid caregivers in the U.S. alone, Carewell is well-positioned to serve a large market in need. Our family-founded, woman-led company provides the highest quality home health products, personalized service by phone or email, a simplified shopping experience, and expert content. With $30M in venture funding, and rapid growth in 2020, Carewell's mission is to continue to improve the health and happiness of caregivers and their loved ones. Recent recognition: #74 The 2021 Inc. 5000 List; Modern Retail "Best Customer Service Experience"; #8 Fast Company "Most Innovative Companies in Retail" 2021.

Website: Carewell.com Customer Care: (855) 855-1666

