Upgrading FORESEE nMCP (NAND-based MCP) to Promote Construction of the Global 5G Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, smart products are being continuously launched in various fields in order to meet the demand for a higher quality of life. To acquire competitive advantages, competitors are paying increasing attention to low power consumption and miniaturization of products. In particular, competition in the areas of wearable devices and handheld terminal devices is becoming increasingly fierce. With this in mind, storage enterprises are increasingly tasking themselves with vigorous research and development of Multi-Chip Packaging (MCP) storage products.

Since its establishment in 2011, FORESEE, an industry brand of Longsys, has specialized in the research and development of strongly stable and reliable storage products that are in keeping with the times. In order to meet the needs of industry customers for miniaturized storage chips with low power consumption, FORESEE launched the nMCP series of products (NAND-based MCP) in 2019, providing a range of capacity combinations including 4Gb+2Gb, 2Gb+2Gb, 2Gb+1Gb, and 1Gb+1Gb. Based on different storage technologies and processes, the nMCP is designed uniformly on the same system, which integrates NAND memory and low-power DRAM in a single package. Stacked packaging of Flash and LPDDR reduces the PCB design area of terminal products by 30%-40%, while simplifying the PCB layout and wiring. This is conducive to accelerating product development for industry customers, and providing them with improved geared storage solutions. In addition to saving PCB space, FORESEE nMCP can also reduce the cost of procuring components in the bill of materials (BOM), thereby reducing overall system costs. FORESEE nMCP ensures product performance and reliability while meeting the miniaturization requirements of customers.

The low-power nMCP has a core voltage of 1.8V, and operating voltages of 1.8V and 1.2V. The power consumption of a 1.8V NAND Flash is around 40% lower than that of a 3.3V NAND Flash, and the power consumption of a 1.8V/1.2V LPDDR2 is around 30% lower than that of a 1.8V standard DDR2 device. nMCP series products comprehensively meet the low power requirements of most wearable devices and IoT.

In order to put the minds of industry customers at ease, he FORESEE R&D team has conducted rigorous standard testing on nMCP series products. The FORESEE nMCP has passed strict reliability tests (such as HTOL and HTSL for three lots) in accordance with the JEDEC standard. The Flash part has passed comprehensive and rigorous chip-level tests (nearly 50, including a total of 80 sub-tests). The LPDDR part has passed four tests (and over 40 sub-tests), namely the temperature aging, high temperature pressure, high and low temperature function, and performance tests.

With the widespread application of IoT, the nMCP has become an optimal storage solution in the rising IoT and wearable markets. The nMCP can be used in products such as telephone watches, MIFI and POS devices, feature phones, and particularly in 4G modules. Due to its high stability and compatibility, the product is best suited to wireless communications modules, wearable devices, and IoT applications requiring miniaturization and low power consumption. FORESEE will continue to provide industry customers with highly reliable storage products with diversified storage capacities.

