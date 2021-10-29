Snyk Agrees to Acquire CloudSkiff, Creators of driftctl New Capabilities Allow Snyk Infrastructure as Code Customers to More Effectively Detect Infrastructure Drift

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced they have agreed to acquire CloudSkiff , creators of the leading open source tool for drift detection, driftctl .

One of today's greatest challenges in an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) managed infrastructure environment is the ability to effectively identify discrepancies as they happen. driftctl catches drift outside of a developer's infrastructure code, filling in a crucial missing element of a comprehensive DevSecOps toolbox. The acquisition to acquire CloudSkiff now enables the global Snyk team to accelerate adding these enhanced drift detection capabilities to Snyk IaC , while also continuing to encourage and facilitate the open source development of driftctl.

The Snyk Developer Security Platform empowers both development and security teams to innovate securely by leveraging cloud native technologies like containers and IaC. Snyk helps these developers create secure configurations, and with the addition of these new drift detection capabilities, coverage is now expanded to close the infrastructure drift blind spots that can creep in after deployment. Static IaC tests alone cannot detect these post-deployment changes and developers are unable to secure what they cannot detect.

Empowering developers to own and fix these issues is critical as over half of today's applications include some form of IaC1. driftctl effectively closes these gaps for IaC engineers and immediately extends Snyk IaC's capabilities in significant ways, including:

Scanning Cloud Environments: in order to detect differences between the intended configuration represented by IaC, and the actual state; and,

Identifying Unmanaged Resources: resources that are unmanaged in the IaC code base to determine what then needs to be managed or deleted.

Moreover, the CloudSkiff team brings to Snyk a wealth of domain expertise, having successfully built an open source tool with an engaged, continually growing community over the course of the last year. The team's deep expertise promises to further accelerate new Snyk IaC features beyond just drift in 2021 and beyond.

Snyk is fully committed to maintaining driftctl as an open source tool moving forward. The full transparency of the work on driftctl, including live coding and demonstration sessions as well as the community interaction on key issues in GitHub and on Discord will successfully continue as Snyk recognizes that the recent growth of IaC tools has largely been due to the contributions of the active IaC community.

"We recognize the team powering driftctl as the ultimate experts in the widely acknowledged issues associated with infrastructure drift," said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. "We're excited that millions of developers worldwide will now have access to an IaC product that combines these increased infrastructure drift capabilities with the power of the comprehensive Snyk platform. We're particularly thrilled to welcome the active driftctl community into the Snyk family, and will continue to actively develop driftctl as an open source tool."

"CloudSkiff's employees are thrilled to become Snykers, and we're confident that our founding mission – helping the world's developers gain control over their cloud deployments – remains intact, growing exponentially with the size of this new opportunity," said Stephane Jourdan, CTO & Founder, CloudSkiff. "We admire all that the Snyk team has accomplished to date, and look forward to playing an important role in this next phase of the company's journey. Together, we'll empower millions more of the world's developers to build securely."

The acquisition of CloudSkiff is Snyk's fourth since October 2020, following the successful purchases of FossID , Manifold and DeepCode . This latest corporate development comes on the heels of the company's September 2021 announcements of over $600 million in Series F investment .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

Snyk is recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021 , the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST .

