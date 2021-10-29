Pathable Launches Unique Flexibility Promise Program for Event Planners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, today announced its new Pathable Promise program, enabling event managers to easily reorient their plans when changes occur. Pathable is Community Brands' multi-solution event platform and mobile app for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

This client-focused program, in conjunction with an expanded suite of solutions, gives corporations and associations the flexibility to pivot from in-person to virtual, virtual to in-person, or even design a hybrid approach for their event should their needs change – with no hidden fees or penalties. During the continuous upheavals of the past few years, many industry event planners have experienced challenges with technology and service partners that did not offer much-needed workability. The Pathable Promise program was developed to aid Community Brands clients by offering adaptable support, especially during times of uncertainty and evolving needs.

"We have supported clients as their needs have shifted throughout recent unexpected changes and are so proud to further our commitment through this formalized program," said Ryan Vasquez, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Community Brands. "The Pathable Promise is hyper-focused on helping ensure that even when the world brings unexpected challenges, our clients have the flexibility they need to host a successful event, whatever that may look like."

Community Brands' standard of flexibility is unmatched among event technology and service providers, and the company predicts it is a policy that industry professionals will expect going forward. According to the recent Community Brands research study, 2021 Association Trends: Building the Next Normal, associations saw an uptick in event attendance in the past 12 months, primarily driven by the increased number and accessibility of virtual events.

The comfort level of attendees returning to in-person events continues to shift and evolve, and as a result, nearly 40 percent of associations look to increase event tech investment to support their go-forward event strategy. And as organizations pivot plans or transition to a hybrid event environment, they need an all-encompassing range of advanced event management and production solutions. Organizers also look for assurance that even with the best-laid plans, they have the tools to adapt and restructure without the burden of extra fees or penalties.

As a new addition to the Community Brands portfolio of tech solutions, Pathable boasts many new enhancements including a state-of-the-art A/V services suite, expert-level features designed for hybrid event management, and end-to-end services. Pathable offers experiences for every kind of event – corporate conferences, trade shows, association meetings, educational workshops, and networking social events – with multi-screen solutions and limitless product capabilities including event registration, session and speaker management, CE Credit issuance, exhibitor management, lead retrieval, badge printing, event mobile app, and a virtual and hybrid event platform. The Pathable Promise is made possible by Community Brands' connected network of event technology solutions from brands Pathable, Expo Logic, Attendee Interactive, Core-apps, TripBuilder Media, and Configio.

