LA Auto Show Announces Its Lineup of Indoor & Outdoor Experiences With Global Debuts, Exotics, Custom Cars, Food Trucks, Pet Adoptions, and More Test Drive Opportunities Than Ever Before, the LA Auto Show to Deliver a Fun and Affordable Live Event Experience Nov. 19-28

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, recently announced its roster of dynamic indoor and outdoor activations, press events, and consumer attractions to showcase the world-class vehicle lineup set to make their debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Doors open to consumers Nov.19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. After the LA Auto Show's hiatus due to the global pandemic, the return of in-person debuts and meetings will provide the perfect atmosphere for automakers to showcase why the world of mobility is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking industries on the planet.

LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA Lock-Up Logo (PRNewsfoto/LA Auto Show)

Before the LA Auto Show opens for Southern Californians to explore—established and newcomer automakers from around the world will introduce their latest concept and production vehicles during 2021 AutoMobility LA® (LA Auto Show's industry and media gathering). This year's lineup of AutoMobility LA press conferences will take place in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 17; companies making announcements include Barbie, Biliti Electric Inc., Bremach, EdisonFuture, Fisker Inc., Hyundai Motor, Kia, Mullen, Subaru, and VinFast.

"The LA Auto Show is a must-attend event every year for a reason, we bring 10 days and one million square feet of indoor and outdoor experiences that our attendees look forward to year after year," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show.

The LA Auto Show will showcase dynamic startups and established brands as they deliver 10 jam-packed days of test drives, never-before-seen vehicles, custom and exotic cars, all-new zero-emission vehicles, interactive activations, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Influencers and shoppers can test drive vehicles from brands such as Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota; additional experiences include:

New Activations, Showcases and Consumer Experiences

"Camp Jeep" (Outdoor): Jeep's 25,000-square-foot exhibit will give LA Auto Show attendees a chance to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without leaving the show. Camp Jeep consists of several obstacles that simulate some of the rigorous testing that Jeep vehicles endure before customers get behind the wheel. The course offers a first-hand look at ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber, and suspension. Camp Jeep is an interactive adventure zone where professional 4x4 drivers allow riders to experience a Jeep brand vehicle's on and off-road capabilities. Expert drivers will drive participants in the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee, Gladiator Rubicon, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, and Cherokee Trailhawk vehicles.

EV Track Powered by Electrify America (Indoor): Electrify America—the largest open ultra-fast DC charging network—is the exclusive sponsor of LA Auto Show's all-new indoor electric vehicle (EV) test track and charging provider for the automotive brands and vehicles featured in this year's outdoor test drives. Enthusiasts, shoppers, and the EV-curious can conveniently test drive several of the latest EV models along a 55,000-square-foot test track inside South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. There, visitors will also be able to learn about Electrify America's charging solutions including HomeStation—a Level 2 home charger—as well as its new public DC fast charger prototype that will make its debut at 2021 AutoMobility LA. For more information or to locate an Electrify America charger, visit https://www.electrifyamerica.com/.

Ford "Bronco Built Wild" Experience (Outdoor): At Built Wild, LA Auto Show visitors can experience the Bronco family's full throttle on a specially designed off-road course and put their courage to the test with a ride over Bronco Mountain—a 38-degree hill—located in the North Plaza of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Visitors will learn about the Bronco brand's beloved legacy, get acquainted with the all-new Bronco family—from Bronco Sport to the 2-door and 4-door Broncos—and learn about modularity and accessories to suit their lifestyles. Guests will also experience the thrill of Bronco's off-road capability and connectivity on an off-road course designed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. ; the experience showcases Trail Turn Assist, where the vehicle spins almost entirely on the same spot.

Ford's "Built To Electrify" and "Built Ford Wild" Experiences (Indoor): Ford's Built to Electrify experience inside the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center will offer guests the opportunity to learn the benefits of electric vehicle (EV) ownership and see Ford's full EV lineup. LA Auto Show visitors will be able to get an exclusive look at the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and take an adrenaline-pumping Mustang Mach-E ride that will get their hearts racing. Also in West Hall, Built Ford Wild will showcase Ford's full line of trucks including the all-new Maverick, 2021 F-150 Hybrid, and F-150 Lightning. Visitors of Built Ford Wild can discover the stories of local customers who love their Ford trucks and learn how Ford's latest offerings can make their work and recreation even better.

"Ram Truck Territory" (Indoor): The ultimate in-truck adventure demonstrating the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck vehicle lineup will make its debut in the West Hall of Los Angeles Convention Center. Professional drivers will navigate guests through the interactive course in the 2021 Ram 1500—the most awarded light-duty truck in America. Ram Rebel, Limited, Laramie , and Longhorn models will also be available for LA Auto Show visitors to enjoy a ride. Ram Heavy Duty trucks will include Ram Power Wagon, Ram 2500, and 3500 Limited Models. Ram Truck Territory will include a stability demonstration on the High Banked Wedge, a structure over 6' tall, 70' in diameter with a 30° tilt. A series of steel culverts will showcase Ram handling capability and suspension options. Participants will also be able to feel the traction and experience hill descent technology on the legendary Ram Mobile Mountain, a 13-foot high, 30-yard-long simulated mountain with 30-degree approach and departure angles. Ram will demonstrate towing in a 2021 Ram 3500 with a High Output 6.7 L Cummins Diesel Engine as the truck hitches to the 24' tall Ram Tow Power Tower and lifts a heavy weight to simulate towing.

Subaru National Parks Experience & Pet Adoptions (Indoor): An all-new auto show experience showcasing core Subaru models and the brand's dedication to preserving our National Parks awaits visitors in Los Angeles Convention Center's West Hall—featuring an immersive 180-degree LED wall and LED floor, wilderness-inspired sights, sounds, smells and two levels of viewing. Explore an interactive cave spotlighting "no-touch" technology and be sure to visit the "Subaru Loves Pets" daily adoption event. Subaru's all-new performance area will feature the 2022 WRX and more.

"VW Roadshow" (Outdoor): Volkswagen invites LA Auto Show attendees to experience their fun-to-drive SUVs at the "VW Roadshow" where they can discover the all-electric ID.4 SUV—awarded "World Car of the Year," the all-new compact Taos with VW Digital Cockpit, the family-ready Atlas, boldly styled Atlas Cross Sport, and the compact Tiguan—winner of the "Car & Driver Editor's Choice Award." Volkswagen's custom, closed-track experience in Los Angeles Convention Center's Gilbert Lindsey Plaza will feature obstacles that showcase the agility, stability, and adaptability of Volkswagen SUVs. To expedite check-in, attendees are invited to pre-register online at http://www.vwroadshow.com/ .

Tickets are now on sale at laautoshow.com/tickets . Additional activations and experiences plus vehicle debuts will be announced in the coming days.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials, please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com .

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Vaccination cards or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of arriving onsite at the LA Convention Center along with masks will be required for entrance to the show. Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite. To learn more about LA Auto Show's safety protocols, please visit: https://laautoshow.com/health_and_safety/ .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/ .

