Fritz Pollard Alliance Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of NFL First African American Head Coach Honorees Include Fritz Pollard, the Detroit Lions, Wallace Triplett and Willie Horton

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fritz Pollard League Foundation is honored to host the 100th anniversary celebration of the first NFL African American head coach and recognize other iconic legends who have made contributions in the field of sports.

The Foundation will also launch the Fritz Pollard Alliance Academy, its flagship program, that will expose youth to the business of sports.

Who: Fritz Pollard became the first African American head coach of the NFL Akron professional team in 1921. In 1915, Pollard was also one of the first African American players in the NFL. Wallace

Triplett was the first African American drafted player to play in an NFL game. Triplett was drafted in 1949 and played for the Detroit Lions in 1950. Willie Horton, a Detroit Tiger and local hero was the first African American to serve as a special assistant to the president/CEO/general manager of a Detroit sports organization. The Detroit Lions will be recognized for their diverse hiring in the team's current leadership. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other sports luminaries have been invited.

Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

315 W. Warren Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

When: Friday, December 3, 2021

Reception at 5:30 pm.

Program at 7:00 pm.

"We are honored to recognize these extraordinary honorees for their commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity," said Rod Graves, executive director of Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation. "In addition, we are excited about the Academy's impact in shaping our future leaders."

Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation

A 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about equal opportunities in sports, in addition to providing scholarships and information, to aspiring youth and professionals.

Fritz Pollard Alliance

A 501 (c)(6) member association of scouts, coaches and front office personnel in sports with a commitment to equal opportunity. We are dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in sports leadership positions.

www.fritzpollard.org

View original content:

SOURCE Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation