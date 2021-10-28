Local Workforce Board will invest in solutions that increase access and equity around training, reemployment, and supportive services for the region's most disadvantaged communities

Philadelphia Works Awarded $3M to Support the Region's Unemployed and Underemployed Local Workforce Board will invest in solutions that increase access and equity around training, reemployment, and supportive services for the region's most disadvantaged communities

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) has awarded Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PhilaWorks), Philadelphia's Workforce Development Board (WDB), a $3 million grant to connect career seekers throughout Pennsylvania's southeast region to employment and training opportunities. PhilaWorks is among 29 recipients in 20 states of the 'Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants,' totaling $68 million, announced by USDOL on September 29, 2021.

The grant will support residents in the six-county service areas that make up Pennsylvania's Southeast Workforce Development Planning Region, represented by the WDBs of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Investments from the grant will direct employment and training resources and supportive services to historically marginalized communities.

"To ignore the reality that there are communities in our region that lack access to quality public resources that can support the economic growth of individuals and families would be irresponsible," said H. Patrick Clancy, president and CEO at PhilaWorks. "We must meet people where they are and work with them to identify and create innovative and strategic connections to opportunities that help them earn, learn, grow and stay in our region."

Along with increasing connections to employment and supportive services, the competitive grant award will increase training investments throughout the region. Reskilling/upskilling the workforce has been a priority in pandemic recovery efforts as economies prepare residents for the future of work.

Training providers interested in partnering with PhilaWorks to provide high-quality, skills-based training programs to the Greater Philadelphia Region should visit the organization's provider resources page here. Individuals, particularly those who have been laid-off from work can get connected to services by calling 1-833-750-5627. Individuals can also express interest in vocational skills training here.

About Philadelphia Works:

Philadelphia Works, Inc., The City of Philadelphia's Workforce Development Board, is a non-profit, quasi-public organization serving employers and connecting career seekers to employment and training opportunities. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions that drive economic growth, influence public workforce policies, and optimize funding and resources to build a skilled and thriving workforce. Learn more at PhilaWorks.org. Our Mission: To develop and manage smart workforce solutions that respond to business needs and increase economic opportunity for all Philadelphia residents. Our Vision: A thriving Philadelphia workforce, a stronger local economy.

The cost of this initiative is 100 percent funded through federal money.

