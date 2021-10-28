New Water Capital Acquires HMI Solutions Provider Nelson-Miller

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Water Capital, L.P., a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market companies, announced today it has acquired Nelson-Miller, Inc. (http://www.nelson-miller.com/), a full-service provider of custom, engineered components and assemblies going into critical applications across Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial end-markets.

Nelson-Miller will be New Water Capital's newest platform investment, focused on serving the design, engineering and manufacturing needs of medical and industrial technologies, said New Water partner Brian McGee. "Our team sees huge market opportunity for companies such as Nelson-Miller that develop, produce and support the increasingly complex components used in a wide spectrum of today's highly technical, essential products," McGee said. "With its deep bench of engineering talent and support and established global supply chain expertise with both domestic and international manufacturing capabilities, we believe Nelson-Miller is perfectly positioned for growth."

"Nelson-Miller is known for product quality, engineering prowess, and customer service, and for the ability to provide custom solutions that go beyond simply manufacturing or product sourcing to support our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their products," said Nelson-Miller CEO Hosmel Galan. "With New Water's demonstrated success in creating and growing high-technology manufacturing, design and engineering companies, we think it is an ideal partner as our company looks toward its next evolution."

"Our team at Nelson-Miller prides itself on helping our customers find integrated, out-of-the-box solutions to their toughest design and manufacturing challenges," said President and Chief Technology Officer Jim Kaldem. "As a company that has literally 'grown up' with today's modern industrial technology sector, we know the demand for our capabilities is there. In New Water, we have a partner with the expertise and financial stability to allow us to grow to meet that demand."

About Nelson-Miller, Inc.

Nelson-Miller, Inc., was formed in April 2011 through a merger of two Los Angeles metal manufacturing companies, Miller Dial, founded in 1937, and Nelson Nameplate, founded in 1946. Today Nelson-Miller is a leading global supplier of membrane switches, silicone rubber keypads, graphic overlays, metal nameplates, light guides, modules, assemblies and custom applications.

About New Water Capital, L.P.

New Water Capital, L.P., is a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market companies in transition, in the consumer, retail and industrial manufacturing and services sectors, with revenues of $30 million to $300 million. New Water Capital's collaborative transaction and operating model is built specifically to support companies in transition, building on their unique cultures and strengths. For more information, please visit www.newwatercap.com.

