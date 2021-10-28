LILEE Systems partners with Access Services and Sunset Vans to showcase a new accessible autonomous vehicle at APTA EXPO 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, Access Services and Sunset Vans are proud to announce a new accessible autonomous vehicle purpose-built to help improve paratransit services and make public transportation more accessible for people with disabilities. The vehicle and its self-driving technologies will be showcased at the annual American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference and EXPO 2021 from November 8-10.

New LILEE Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/LILEE Systems)

"Sharing the same vision of using automated driving technologies to transform paratransit operations, Access Services has teamed up with LILEE Systems and Sunset Vans to develop innovative solutions for the urban mobility challenges that both the ADA community and transit agencies have been facing," said William Tsuei, Director of Information Technology, Access Services. "The implementation and integration of autonomous driving technology will allow paratransit operators to focus more on assisting passengers, providing care as needed and ensuring their safety"

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LILEE Systems specializes in advanced transportation safety software and is the leading technology provider of autonomous vehicles. Following several successful full-size self-driving bus pilot projects in Taiwan, LILEE Systems launched an accessible autonomous vehicle pilot program in the U.S. in partnership with Access Services, the second largest paratransit services public agency, and Sunset Vans, a leader in manufacturing and retrofitting wheelchair and electric vans. The program, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, aims to form an autonomous vehicle fleet with smart assistive technologies and demonstrate a ready-to-deploy solution for transit agencies seeking new opportunities in the paratransit industry.

"Paratransit has been an important transportation mode for individuals with mobility difficulties. LILEE Systems is proud to introduce a wheelchair-ready autonomous vehicle specially designed to benefit paratransit travelers," said Jia-Ru Li, CEO of LILEE Systems.

Derek Murray, CEO of Sunset Vans, stated: "As an industry leader in making and modifying wheelchair-accessible vehicles that are fully ADA-compliant, we are excited to work with LILEE Systems and Access Services to bring new technologies and deliver the autonomous paratransit solution to the market."

At APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO, booth 2111, in Orlando, Florida from November 8-10, the team will showcase their newly retrofitted accessible autonomous vehicle and electric van, featuring a special vehicle design that provides greater accessibility and usability for people with disabilities. The video-based OCC (operations control center) platform for transit agencies to monitor, track and manage the vehicles will also be demonstrated.

To schedule a meeting and discuss how self-driving technologies and OCC software a can revolutionize public transportation services, please contact info@lileesystems.com.

About LILEE Systems

LILEE Systems was founded in 2009 by industry leaders in wireless communications and software-defined radio (SDR) with the main purpose of enabling positive train control systems for North American Class I railroads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with an office in Taipei, Taiwan, LILEE Systems is the leading solution provider of video-based safety and OCC software, passenger connectivity services, and autonomous driving systems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILEE Systems