Bluebird Botanicals Awarded Best Plant-Based CBD Products Brand By Global Vegan Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, a family-owned Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, is excited to announce that the company has received the Best Plant-Based CBD Products Brand Award from Global Vegan Awards.

The annual Global Vegan Awards are an opportunity to "showcase the truly remarkable global businesses and professionals who have brought about positive change through a plant-based lifestyle." Brands are chosen based on criteria of industry excellence, overall performance, client experience, and innovation.

"We're honored to be recognized with this award. As one of the oldest CBD companies in the U.S., we've worked hard to pave the way forward by making safe, effective products using plant-based ingredients. We believe in harnessing the power of plants in a sustainable, respectful way that's equally beneficial to humans and the planet," says Vincent Chiclacos, vice president of marketing at Bluebird Botanicals.

Bluebird's products contain organically grown hemp from local Colorado farms that employ regenerative agricultural practices including minimal tillage, carbon sequestration, and nutrient cycling. The company's full-spectrum CBD oils are certified Vegan and Glyphosate Residue Free, and also hold the U.S. Hemp Authority certification.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After passing their current Good Manufacturing audits with excellent scores and achieving self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market.

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

