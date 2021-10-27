Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net Income of $763 Million and $7.8 Billion in Originations in the Third Quarter 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021") of $763 Million, or $2.49 per diluted common share.

The Company's parent, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), has requested regulatory approval to authorize the SC Board of Directors to consider declaring a dividend in the fourth quarter. To date, approval has not been received.

Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights (variances compared to third quarter of 2020 ("Q3 2020"), unless otherwise noted)

Net Income of $763 million in Q3 2021, or $2.49 of diluted EPS

Total auto originations of $7.8 billion , down 7%

Donated $50 million to the SC Foundation

Announced launch of new dealer and consumer digital experience through partnership with AutoFi

Net finance and other interest income 2 of $1.3 billion , up 5.8%

30-59 delinquency ratio 3 of 6.8%, up 180 basis points

59-plus delinquency ratio 3 of 3.3%, up 90 basis points

Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 7.7%, up 90 basis points

Recovery rate of 74.4%, down from 91.4%

RIC net charge-off ratio 4 of 2.0%, up 140 basis points

Allowance ratio of 17.4%, down from 17.8% as of June 30, 2021

Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.0 billion , down from $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021

Executed ~$300 million in off-balance sheet prime loan sales

Return on average assets ("ROA") of 6.3%

Expense ratio of 2.2%, up 50 basis points

Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 19.5%

1Includes SBNA retail originations of $1.5 billion and lease originations of $249 million for the current period 2Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles. 3Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, categorized as either 30-59 or over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases. 4Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, strategies, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, seeks, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, would, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements we make relating to revenue, earnings, margins, growth rates, and other financial results for future periods. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, our "SEC filings"). The factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements include the following: (a) the adverse impact of COVID-19 or any future outbreak of any contagious diseases on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (b) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (c) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide could materially impact consumer spending behavior, unemployment and demand for our products, which could negatively impact our results; (d) the effects of inflation; (e) a reduction in our access to funding; (f) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (g) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (h) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (i) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (j) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (k) certain regulators, including but not limited to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; (l) there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition of all of our outstanding common stock by Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") will be approved and ultimately consummated, and the terms of any such transaction may differ materially from those originally proposed by SHUSA; (m) other future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander, S.A. that could adversely affect our operations; (n) our expectations regarding future litigation both known and unknown; (o) our inability to accurately forecast the amount and timing of future collections could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations; (p) our reputation is a key asset to our business, and our business may be affected by how we are perceived in the marketplace; and (q) our debt could negatively impact our business, prevent us from satisfying our debt obligations and adversely affect our financial condition. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $65 billion (for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. ( www.santanderconsumerusa.com )

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Financial Supplement Third Quarter 2021



Table of Contents





Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 6 Table 3: Other Financial Information 7 Table 4: Credit Quality 8 Table 5: Originations 10 Table 6: Asset sales 11 Table 7: Ending Portfolio 12 Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 13

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,106,405



$ 109,053

Finance receivables held for sale, net 359,561



1,567,527

Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost 33,183,439



33,114,638

Allowance for credit loss (5,699,698)



(6,110,633)

Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net 27,483,741



27,004,005

Restricted cash 2,248,667



2,221,094

Accrued interest receivable 323,469



415,765

Leased vehicles, net 15,529,610



16,391,107

Furniture and equipment, net 62,168



62,032

Goodwill 74,056



74,056

Intangible assets 75,176



70,128

Other assets 811,597



972,726

Total assets $ 49,074,450



$ 48,887,493

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Borrowings and other debt obligations $ 38,431,858



$ 41,138,674

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,855,859



1,263,796

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 554,581



531,369

Other liabilities 299,422



331,693

Total liabilities $ 41,141,720



$ 43,265,532









Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value 3,061



3,061

Additional paid-in capital 391,343



393,800

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (31,194)



(50,566)

Retained earnings 7,569,520



5,275,666

Total stockholders' equity $ 7,932,730



$ 5,621,961

Total liabilities and equity $ 49,074,450



$ 48,887,493



Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest on finance receivables and loans $ 1,215,121



$ 1,300,694



$ 3,749,264



$ 3,811,113

Leased vehicle income 670,334



725,156



2,115,134



2,210,684

Other finance and interest income 1,631



2,146



6,125



12,354

Total finance and other interest income 1,887,086



2,027,996



5,870,523



6,034,151

Interest expense 218,747



292,118



709,479



929,934

Leased vehicle expense 325,259



467,172



1,043,774



1,630,945

Net finance and other interest income 1,343,080



1,268,706



4,117,270



3,473,272

Credit loss expense (benefit) 42,058



340,548



(85,484)



2,110,331

Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense 1,301,022



928,158



4,202,754



1,362,941

Profit sharing 41,009



30,414



158,888



56,239

Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing 1,260,013



897,744



4,043,866



1,306,702

Investment gains (losses), net 5,241



(68,989)



(7,057)



(279,997)

Servicing fee income 19,975



18,574



61,481



56,797

Fees, commissions, and other 48,867



78,924



200,242



256,123

Total other income 74,083



28,509



254,666



32,923

Compensation and benefits 149,669



127,991



460,014



388,960

Repossession expense 33,349



35,910



117,540



115,861

Other expenses 179,147



99,761



382,313



308,193

Total operating expenses 362,165



263,662



959,867



813,014

Income (loss) before income taxes 971,931



662,591



3,338,665



526,611

Income tax expense 208,607



172,476



775,484



137,161

Net income (loss) $ 763,324



$ 490,115



$ 2,563,181



$ 389,450

















Net income per common share (basic) $ 2.49



$ 1.58



$ 8.37



$ 1.21

Net income per common share (diluted) $ 2.49



$ 1.58



$ 8.37



$ 1.21

Weighted average common shares (basic) 306,093,379



310,150,293



306,086,399



321,275,907

Weighted average common shares (diluted) 306,378,733



310,307,265



306,354,463



321,492,331

Number of shares outstanding 306,111,379



306,070,972



306,111,379



306,070,972



Table 3: Other Financial Information



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Yield on retail installment contracts 14.6 %

14.9 %

14.8 %

15.0 % Yield on leased vehicles 8.4 %

6.0 %

8.4 %

4.4 % Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1) — %

25.6 %

29.0 %

25.9 % Yield on earning assets (2) 12.6 %

12.2 %

12.8 %

11.6 % Cost of debt (3) 2.3 %

2.8 %

2.4 %

3.1 % Net interest margin (4) 10.8 %

9.9 %

10.9 %

9.2 % Expense ratio (5) 2.2 %

1.7 %

2.0 %

1.8 % Return on average assets (6) 6.3 %

4.1 %

7.1 %

1.1 % Return on average equity (7) 40.3 %

38.9 %

50.8 %

9.6 % Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8) 2.0 %

0.6 %

1.3 %

4.7 % Net charge-off ratio (8) 2.0 %

0.6 %

1.3 %

4.7 % Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9) 3.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

2.4 % Allowance ratio (10) 17.4 %

18.4 %

17.4 %

18.4 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (11) 8.8 %

13.9 %

10.5 %

54.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12) 19.5 %

13.7 %

19.5 %

13.7 % Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts $ 161,943



$ 46,078

$ 326,795



$ 1,100,138 End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment 1,106,673



817,577

1,106,673



817,577 End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale —



93,296

—



93,296 End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment 1,107,073



817,911

1,107,073



817,911 End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses 32,767,052



33,515,634

32,767,052



33,515,634 End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment 32,742,544



33,485,342

32,742,544



33,485,342 End of period gross personal loans held for sale —



1,211,575

—



1,211,575 End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment 32,742,544



33,489,017

32,742,544



33,489,017 End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 48,879,467



50,617,356

48,879,467



50,617,356 Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment 32,762,939



31,462,524

32,576,199



30,946,321 Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale 33,186,854



32,847,716

32,906,959



31,632,276 Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases 33,222,223



34,135,256

33,351,219



33,008,338 Average gross operating leases 16,465,976



17,146,166

16,935,680



17,447,194 Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 49,688,199



51,281,422

50,286,899



50,455,532 Average managed assets 64,640,255



62,662,686

64,316,796



61,325,546 Average total assets 48,594,272



47,979,008

48,291,222



47,581,031 Average debt 38,296,862



41,064,441

39,029,273



40,262,948 Average total equity 7,578,893



5,044,976

6,731,687



5,429,924

































(1) Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees (2) "Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (3) "Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt (4) "Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (5) "Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets (6) "Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets (7) "Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity (8) "Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a amortized cost basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio. (9) "Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases (10) "Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses (11) "Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. (12) "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release). CET1 Ratio is provided as a preliminary calculation.

Table 4: Credit Quality

The activity in the credit loss allowance for retail installment contracts for the three and nine month ended September 30, 2021

and 2020 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Retail Installment Contracts

Retail Installment Contracts Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR

Balance — beginning of period $ 4,299,670



$ 1,514,994



$ 4,818,187



$ 1,037,628

Credit loss expense (benefit) 188,195



(144,772)



24,841



314,075

Charge-offs (a) (427,659)



(206,111)



(334,938)



(200,352)

Recoveries 338,097



133,730



392,042



97,171

Balance — end of period $ 4,398,303



$ 1,297,841



$ 4,900,132



$ 1,248,522





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Retail Installment Contracts

Retail Installment Contracts Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR

Balance — beginning of period $ 4,792,464



$ 1,314,170



$ 2,123,878



$ 914,718

Day 1 - Adjustment to allowance for adoption of CECL standard —



—



2,030,473



71,833

Credit loss expense (benefit) (252,963)



169,268



1,526,545



581,344

Charge-offs (a) (1,356,482)



(599,083)



(1,955,706)



(617,536)

Recoveries 1,215,284



413,486



1,174,942



298,163

Balance — end of period $ 4,398,303



$ 1,297,841



$ 4,900,132



$ 1,248,522



(a) Charge-offs for retail installment contracts includes partial write-down of loans to the collateral value less estimated costs to sell, for which a bankruptcy notice was received. There is no additional ACL on these loans.

A summary of delinquencies of our retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Delinquent Balance

September 30, 2021



Amount

Percent Amortized cost, 30-59 days past due

$ 2,253,907



6.8 % Delinquent amortized cost over 59 days

1,106,673



3.3 % Total delinquent balance at amortized cost

$ 3,360,580



10.1 %









Delinquent Balance

December 31, 2020



Amount

Percent Principal 30-59 days past due

$ 1,971,766



6.0 % Delinquent principal over 59 days

1,038,869



3.1 % Total delinquent principal (a)

$ 3,010,635



9.1 %

The retail installment contracts held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Nonaccrual Balance September 30, 2021

Amount

Percent Non-TDR $ 818,292



2.5 % TDR 391,834



1.2 % Total non-accrual loans (a) $ 1,210,126



3.7 % (a) The table includes balances based on amortized cost.



Nonaccrual Balance

December 31, 2020



Amount



Percent Non-TDR $ 748,026



2.3 % TDR

385,021



1.2 % Total nonaccrual principal (a) $ 1,133,047



3.5 %

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Allowance Ratios September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 3,952,344

$ 3,945,040 TDR - Impairment 1,297,841

1,314,170 TDR - Allowance ratio 32.8%

33.3%







Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 28,779,433

$ 28,977,299 Non-TDR - Allowance 4,398,303

4,792,464 Non-TDR Allowance ratio 15.3%

16.5%







Total - Unpaid principal balance $ 32,731,777

$ 32,922,339 Total - Allowance 5,696,144

6,106,634 Total - Allowance ratio 17.4%

18.5%

















The Company's ACL decreased $0.1 billion and $0.4 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an improved macroeconomic outlook as well as credit quality and performance.

Table 5: Originations

The Company's originations of loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and dealer discount (net of dealer participation) were as follows:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2021 Retained Originations (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 4,432,175

$ 5,344,755

$ 14,298,345

$ 13,608,298

$ 5,871,823 Average APR 14.8%

13.7 %

15.0%

13.8 %

14.4 % Average FICO® (a) 606

637

603

631

608 Premium (2.4)%

(1.3)%

(2.1)%

(1.0)%

(2.3)%



















Personal loans (b) —

305,039

—

923,112

$ — Average APR —%

29.4 %

—%

29.4 %

—%



















Leased vehicles 1,577,539

1,856,166

5,799,786

4,863,504

$ 2,067,741



















Finance lease 2,816

4,087

8,147

$ 9,016

$ 2,534 Total originations retained $ 6,012,530

$ 7,510,047

$ 20,106,278

$ 19,403,930

$ 7,942,098



















Sold Originations

















Retail installment contracts $ 39,325

$ 80,144

$ 523,862

$ 761,323

$ — Average APR 4.9%

5.2 %

5.3%

4.8 %

—% Average FICO® (c) 730

738

720

734

—



















Personal Loans (d) $ —

$ —

$ 292,709

$ —

$ — Average APR —%

—%

29.7%

$ —

—%



















Total originations sold $ 39,325

$ 80,144

$ 816,571

$ 761,323

$ —



















Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program) $ 6,051,855

$ 7,590,191

$ 20,922,849

$ 20,165,253

$ 7,942,098









































(a) Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $386 million, $571 million, $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion and $559 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $129 million, $145 million, $469 million, $386 million and $187 million, respectively, were commercial loans. (b) Included in the total origination volume is $72 million and $151 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to newly opened accounts. (c) Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $3 million, $28 million, $11 million, $80 million and $0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, the commercial loans were zero. (d) Included in the total origination volume is $25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to newly opened accounts.

SBNA Originations Program

Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $1.5 billion and $6.1 billion of retail installment contacts during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Table 6: Asset Sales



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2021 Assets Sold (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 277,898

$ 636,301

$ 2,968,467

$ 1,148,587

$ 309,784 Average APR 3.4%

4.9 %

4.2%

5.6 %

5.9 % Average FICO® $ 737

735

737

715

716



















Personal loans $ —

—

1,253,476

—

$ — Average APR — %

— %

29.7%

— %

— % Discount —

—

—



—

—



















Total asset sales $ 277,898

$ 636,301

$ 4,221,943

$ 1,148,587

$ 309,784









































Table 7: Ending Portfolio

Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, are as follows:



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 32,742,544

$ 32,937,036 Average APR 15.2%

15.2% Premium (0.96)%

(0.15)%







Leased vehicles $ 16,112,416

$ 17,259,468







Finance leases $ 24,508

$ 26,150

















Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Total equity $ 7,932,730

$ 5,094,812 Add: Adjustment due to CECL capital relief (c) 1,729,366

1,842,536 Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities 156,942

159,907 Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (31,194)

(56,882) Tier 1 common capital $ 9,536,348

$ 6,834,323 Risk weighted assets (a)(c) 48,830,527

49,882,540 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)(c) 19.5%

13.7%

















(a) Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets. (b) CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. (c) As described in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, on January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance, net of income tax, and increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $2 billion. As also described in our 2019 10-K, the U.S. banking agencies in December 2018 had approved a final rule to address the impact of CECL on regulatory capital by allowing banking organizations, including the Company, the option to phase in the day-one impact of CECL until the first quarter of 2023. In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company elected this alternative option instead of the one described in the December 2018 rule.

