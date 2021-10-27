PLFF d/b/a KLMKH Inc Announces Lead Investor and Digital Token Development with Turvata Holdings Limited

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORPHEUM Property, Inc. d/b/a KLMKH Inc (OTC: PLFF)(the "Company") today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Turvata Holdings Limited as a lead investor for the recently issued 144a Convertible Digital Token Notes (CUSIP 687311AA8). The Company can accept most major digital tokens as payments, as well as traditional payment methods. With this investment, the Company is excited to service the future needs of capital raising and develop its long-term goals of moving from the brown to green energy sector.

About KLMKH Inc.

KLMKH, Inc. is a diversified energy company focused on the oil, gas, and solar industries. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, the Company is rapidly expanding operations through acquisitions and property leasing in the Midwest and is maintaining its traditional focus on oil and gas exploration and production while expanding into solar production on its owned lands. The Company acquires and develops traditional oil and gas properties, many of which have "proven but undeveloped reserves" at the time of acquisition. Using up-to-date techniques and proprietary practices, the Company resuscitates old wells using new technologies and marrying the old with the new. More information about the Company is available at www.klmkh.com.

About Turvata Holdings Limited

Turvata Holdings Limited is a privately owned company that is focused on the green initiative energy sectors and crypto markets with an eye towards sustainability in all of its investments. Based in Dubai UAE, and with investments and holdings globally, Turvata Holdings Limited is excited to partner with progressive and innovative companies like KLMKH as they focus on the green energy sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements herein express management's beliefs and expectations regarding future performance and are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, raising working capital and securing other financing, responding to competition and other risks. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

