350-Acre Equestrian Farm in North Carolina now up for Sale by Luxury Auction® Nov 12

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive equestrian farm estate in North Carolina once known for producing world-class Arabian and show horses is now up for sale to the highest bidder. The 350-acre property, named Butler Farm by its owners, was recently asking $8 million, but will now be sold at a luxury auction® on November 12. The auction will be held without reserve – meaning the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the amount of the highest bid. The auction process is being managed by luxury real estate auction firm Platinum Luxury Auctions in Miami, FL. Platinum is working in concert with North Carolina brokerage of record Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty, represented by listing broker Sheri Smallwood Hagerty.

According to Platinum's managing director, David Ashcroft, whatever price prevails on November 12, it's sure to be a bargain as compared to what it would take to reproduce the property. "Even before the present supply chain and labor challenges came about, the cost to reproduce structures and facilities of this caliber would be enormous, and would easily exceed the latest list price," Ashcroft stated. "And that's before adding in the cost of land acquisition and development for 350 acres."

Even a quick glance at the property gives merit to Ashcroft's sentiment. The sprawling farm is home to a collection of impressive equestrian facilities, in addition to an 11,000-sf owner's residence - all of which feature "commercial-grade" construction using solid brick and concrete block.

The central structure of the farm is its two-story main barn, which is nearly 26,000 square feet in size. The lower level of the barn contains 66 large horse stalls in addition to 6 wash/utility stalls. There is also a suite of offices on the lower level surrounding a common area lounge. The upper level of the main barn houses a 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom apartment, plus a large banquet room complete with a glass-enclosed DJ booth.

Butler Farm also has a halter-schooling barn with adjacent training arena, a breeding barn with veterinary/medical quarters and a mare/isolation barn with certified isolation stalls. Grounds feature two, regulation-sized riding arenas, additional training arena, a circular riding arena (covered; 60-ft), and multiple paddocks and grazing pastures. There is also a concrete block pavilion perfect for weddings and barbeques. Miles of Cypress wood fencing surround the farm, while ten ponds and six deep wells provide ample water resources.

In addition to its equestrian operations, the property includes a posh owner's residence offering 11,000 square feet of living space throughout two full floors along with an uppermost, partial level for additional storage or recreation space. The home has four large bedrooms with three full and one-half baths. Notable interior features include a chef's kitchen, grand foyer, billiards/entertainment lounge, formal dining, and a two-story, three-car garage designed to be large enough to allow half-court basketball play (and suitable for a multi-level lift system for exotic automobiles).

The residence's outdoor living areas include a rear courtyard with lush gardens and water features. The courtyard gates open to a vast expanse of gently rolling grounds, lighted populated with mature oaks and other trees.

Butler Farm is located just outside Fayetteville, NC, within a 90-minute drive of Raleigh and a three-hour drive of Charlotte. The Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY), with frequent flights from both Delta and American Airlines, is within a 45-min drive of the farm's entry gates.

Buyers may preview Butler Farm by private appointment between 11am and 5pm ET each day through the close of Thursday, November 11. Only registered bidders may then attend the live auction event. Interested parties may contact James Smith, Platinum's project manager for the property, at 800.939.1672 for appointment scheduling, registration info or other inquiries. Information is also available online at NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.065 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.7 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

On Nov 12, this 350-acre equestrian farm and estate located outside Fayetteville, NC will be sold via luxury auction® without reserve. Known as Butler Farm, the property served as a world-class Arabian horse facility for many years. It was recently asking $8 million. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in concert with brokerage of record Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty. Discover more at NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

Butler Farm’s main residence is a stately manor offering 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Features include a billiards room, grand foyer, chef’s kitchen and a lovely courtyard that opens to the beautiful grounds. One of the property’s 10 ponds is located adjacent to the home. NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

The impressive main barn features 66 horse stalls (plus 6 additional wash and grooming stalls) on its lower level, in addition to a large office and showroom. The upper level of the barn includes spacious, 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom apartments, along with a large entertainment lounge, kitchen and glass-enclosed DJ booth with professional A/V equipment. Just outside the main barn is a regulation-sized riding arena, the largest of 4 arenas located on-site. NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

Essentially all the farm’s structures were built to a ‘commercial-grade’ standard, with concrete block and brick used extensively throughout. Stalls in the main barn’s lower level (shown here) feature brick-over-concrete walls and custom, sliding doors made of steel. NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

The grand foyer with winding staircase provides an elegant entry to the owner’s estate. Interiors are classical and elegant in design, but are easily adaptable to a more modern style, if desired. NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC