Prodigy Education Expands its Market Leadership in Game-Based Learning to English Language Arts

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Prodigy Education ('Prodigy'), one of the fastest-growing EdTech companies in North America and the creators of the globally popular Prodigy Math game, is expanding its educational games portfolio by launching a new English Language Arts ('ELA') game.

Prodigy English is a sandbox game that allows students to build their own online world, collecting supplies and exploring an exciting and engaging environment while learning curriculum-aligned English skills. The new game builds on the approach and success of Prodigy Math, which supports millions of students, teachers and parents with game-based math practice in classrooms and homes.

Prodigy English is set for full launch in Spring 2022, but teachers and parents can apply now for early access , which will offer a sample of the core gameplay experience ahead of general release.

"After seeing Prodigy Math's positive impact on students, teachers and parents worldwide, the natural next step was to find a way to further expand our pioneering approach to game-based learning," said Alex Peters, Co-CEO of Prodigy Education. "Learning should be fun and engaging, because when you love what you do, you do it better. Teachers and parents who use Prodigy Math have regularly asked us to expand our unique approach to game-based learning to English. The creation of Prodigy English is yet another crucial step in support of our mission to help every student in the world love learning."

Prodigy English will be aligned to Common Core Reading and Language for grades 1-5, with Prodigy's team of certified teachers continuing to expand the curriculum range.

Rohan Mahimker, Co-CEO of Prodigy Education, said: "Through Prodigy's Motivation First philosophy and ensuring all in-game educational content remains free-to-access, we have found a sustainable way to make learning both fun and accessible to students and teachers everywhere. More than 20 million students a year now learn with Prodigy Math at no cost whatsoever, and we can't wait to start motivating students to love learning English too."

Using the same adaptive algorithm that powers Prodigy Math, students journey through Prodigy English with the task of transforming an overrun land into the village of their dreams. They progress through the game by correctly answering curriculum-aligned ELA questions devised by Prodigy's in-house team of education experts.

As with Prodigy Math, all in-game educational content for Prodigy English will be completely free-to-access for students everywhere. Teachers will also be able to monitor students' English learning progress and set assignments through the existing free Prodigy Teacher app, with further parent features to motivate and track their child's progress to follow.

About Prodigy Education:

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning and is one of the fastest-growing EdTech companies in North America. Its mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. All in-game educational content within Prodigy Math and Prodigy English games is completely free-to-access, with all teacher accounts also free. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

*Feature availability for Prodigy English early access is designed to provide a sample of the core gameplay experience only. As a result, some features will not be available as part of early access, including some gameplay and teacher and parent features. Education content for Prodigy English early access will include ELA curriculum for reading grades 1-5.

