Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC:BONZ) completes acquisition of Hybrid NFT Firm Marvion™ Holdings Limited

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC: BONZ) ("Company") is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Marvion™ Holdings Limited ("Marvion"), initially announced on Oct. 25, 2021, was completed on Oct 18, 2021.

Marvion™ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs™ (h-NFTs).

On completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% of Marvion. Dr. Herbert Lee, the Company's director, will become the majority shareholder of BONZ .

Commenting on the completion, Dr Herbert Lee, Founder and Chairman of Marvion™ said, "I am delighted that the acquisition of Marvion was completed so efficiently. Since the acquisition was announced, in a brief period of one month, the team had also achieved quite a few milestones. One of the most significant ones was the fact that Marvion™ launched Asia's first feature film NFT for Lockdown. The h-NFTs were for tickets to the gala premiere in London and were snapped up almost instantly after the drop and I understand that the gala event was very well attended. All in all, it is a very encouraging result. With the completion of this corporate activity, we can now focus on the continued rapid development of the company and I am looking forward to the many exciting projects in the pipeline."

Julian So, the interim CEO of Marvion™ commented, "Marvion™'s vision is to offer the ultimate community engagement, leveraging the best tools in both the digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Having successfully launched our h-NFT for movies, we are working very hard to implement our h-NFTs to other forms of entertainment, such as music, books, comics and games."

"I would also like to acknowledge the support and encouragement we have been getting from our investors and community. I would like to thank them for their enthusiasm and support. The level of success of Marvion™ depends on its community."

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ projects, please visit www.Marvion.Media and join the Marvion™ Community on Telegram; https://t.me/Marvion_Media.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that BONZ is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Marvion. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in BONZ's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10 filed on October 25, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BONZ undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is developing new business initiatives joining the latest blockchain technologies, through market merger and acquisitions to apply NFT into the media industry.

About MarvionTM

MarvionTM is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. MarvionTM will be adopting their Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to MarvionTM acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about MarvionTM:

Website: marvion.media

Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute the transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. When users purchase a MarvionTM hybrid NFT, they receive the following:

A copy of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Sub-license agreement detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.

Image/video/music or other file, depending on what the intangible asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip

Marketing and PR Team

Media@Marvion.Media

