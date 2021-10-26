Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. To Present At Singular Research Webinar

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tracy Ohmart, Chief Financial Officer, will present at a Singular Research 2021 Webinar on October 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please contact Singular Research Customer Service at research@singularresearch.com or call 818-222-6234 for further informationhttps://www.singularresearch.com/index.php/en/.

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations page shortly before the webinar begins at www.adamsresources.com.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

