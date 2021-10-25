SYNERGY Homecare Enjoys 35% Increase In Year-Over-Year Territory Sales; Fastest Growing Home Care Franchise Is Recognized By AARP And Franchise Business Review

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , the fastest growing home care franchisor in the nation in 2020, has sold 31 territories through the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 34.7% over 2020's pace.

Aging in Place phenomenon fuels SYNERGY HomeCare growth with 31 territory sales through Q3.

The company, which currently has 189 franchisees in 389 territories, sold 38 territories last year, more than any other franchisor according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA). That growth was up 35% over 2019.

AARP recently named SYNERGY HomeCare as the top-rated home care company in its list of "15 Affordable Franchises You Can Start in Your 50s." It was also recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise, Top Franchise for Veterans and those offering multi-unit franchises.

"We continue to attract outstanding franchisees who recognize the nation's older demographic needs local support as aging in place becomes the desired norm," said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. "We have a responsibility to provide our franchisees, their staff and caregivers, clients and their loved ones with the confidence and support so they can lead fuller lives."

SYNERGY HomeCare sold territories in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin during the third quarter. Additionally, franchisees opened offices in Merrillville, Ind., Tulsa, Okla., Kalispell, Mont., and Tallahassee, Fla., where the company is headed by Kurt and Christine Bowman.



"Having worked with seniors and children as an occupational therapist for several years, providing care for those in need has become an important priority in my life," said Christine Bowman. "When Kurt and I were introduced to SYNERGY HomeCare, we were immediately drawn to their value of 'Care for Everyone.' We are blessed to be working in an industry that prioritizes compassion and support for both clients and employees above all else."

SYNERGY HOMECARE

With over 15 years of brand equity, SYNERGY HomeCare is one of the largest franchisors in home care with approximately 190 franchisees operating in nearly 400 locations. Franchisees offer non-medical personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. Visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

