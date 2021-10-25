New airline - aha! - inaugurates Reno-Tahoe hub with nonstop flight to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, today inaugurated nonstop service to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. This is the first of eight nonstop aha! flights to smaller western U.S. cities from aha!'s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

aha! launches Reno-Tahoe to Bakersfield, Calif. on October 25. Other nonstop flights, from Reno-Tahoe, follow in quick succession:

- Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. 24-Oct-21

- Bakersfield, Calif. 25-Oct-21

- Medford/Ashland, Ore. 31-Oct-21

- Eugene/Springfield, Ore. 1-Nov-21

- Ontario, Calif. 4-Nov-21

- Redmond/Bend, Ore. 5-Nov-21

- Eureka/Arcata, Calif. 9-Nov-21

- Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. 10-Nov-21

aha! has chosen cities that do not currently have nonstop service to Reno-Tahoe, giving travelers access to convenient one-to-two hour nonstop flights to a world-renowned destination offering casino resorts, unique dining and outdoor adventure.

"For Pasco, and the seven other communities, the new nonstop aha! flights to Reno-Tahoe eliminate the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport connections and layovers. Residents can now take a one-to-two-hour nonstop flight and partake of Reno and Tahoe's bounty, or conduct business, without wasting a whole travel day. Perfect for short spontaneous trips!" said Subodh Karnik, CEO of aha! parent ExpressJet.

aha! will serve each community three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. In the coming months, aha! plans to reach 20 western U.S. cities from Reno-Tahoe.

aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until November 15th. Flights can be booked at www.flyaha.com or via the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages.

www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.

www.expressjet.com

Introductory Fare Sale

*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by November 15, 2021 and travel completed by December 23, 2021. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines (PRNewsfoto/aha!)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE aha!