IPC Names Doug Gilstrap as Chairman of its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Systems, Inc. ("IPC" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, today announced that Doug Gilstrap has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As an expert in IT and Telecom related infrastructure for both enterprise and service-provider markets, Gilstrap is expected to contribute extensive, global perspective as IPC's new Chairman. He also possesses a deep breadth of experience working with companies in the business services and FinTech industries.

"Doug's expertise will be incredibly valuable in continuing IPC's mission to provide our customers with best-in-class trading solutions and support," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "He has a proven track record leading high-performing teams and is an ideal choice to lead IPC's Board of Directors."

Victor Khosla, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of SVPGlobal, said: "We are excited to welcome Doug to the Board at a pivotal moment for IPC. Doug is a visionary leader with deep industry experience, and we look forward to partnering with him as well as the other talented members of IPC's Board."

"We look forward to Doug joining IPC and working with Bob and the rest of the team," said Jared Hendricks, Senior Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. "Doug's perspective and skillset will be highly additive to IPC as part of the Company's next phase of growth and innovation."

Gilstrap is a Venture Partner with TCV, a leading provider of capital to growth-stage private and public companies in the technology industry, as well as an advisor to another global investment firm that has delivered consistent returns across multiple geographies and industries. Previously, Gilstrap served as Chief Strategy Officer for Ericsson, a role that included chairing the company's M&A Investment Committee. Prior to that, Gilstrap was Head of Strategy for Cable and Wireless; CEO of Radianz, a secure low latency and hosting financial services data extranet; and CFO and COO of Equant Networks, a global data network services company. Gilstrap received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Richmond and his Master of Business Administration from Emory University. He was a qualified CPA.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit www.ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm focused on distressed debt, special situations and private equity opportunities with more than $18.4 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 130 employees, including approximately 50 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and a presence in Tokyo. SVPGlobal is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com .

About Centerbridge Partners

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — private equity, private credit and real estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of August 31, 2021 has approximately $32 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

