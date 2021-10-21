Seacole Specialty Chemical Acquires Phyton and S.T. Biologicals

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seacole Specialty Chemical has completed the acquisition of Phyton corporation and S.T. Biologicals, suppliers to greenhouse growers and crop farmers. Phyton provides greenhouses with fungicide products that support systemic plant health with a lower environmental impact, and the S.T. Biologicals team of experts helps producers efficiently transition to regenerative farming.

This move further diversifies Seacole, serving the metal finishing, printed circuit board, microelectronics, transportation and now agriculture industries. Seacole's expertise in R&D, manufacturing, and marketing will support further growth for Phyton and S.T. Biologicals.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the legacy of environmentally friendly chemistries that Phyton and S.T. Biologicals started here in Minnesota, over twenty-five years ago." said Gregg Elliott, President and CEO of Seacole.

This investment is an important strategic move to accelerate Seacole's vision and advance the delivery of innovative solutions where they are needed most, supporting a sustainable future through green agricultural chemistry.

"The resources, expertise, and R&D that Seacole brings really boosts our capabilities. We will benefit from their best practices and passion for the industry," said Tom Vanderheiden, general manager of S.T. Biologicals and Phyton.

About Seacole Specialty Chemical

Seacole is a diversified chemical manufacturing and distribution company serving a wide variety of markets including metal finishing, printed circuit boards, microelectronics, parts cleaning, and agriculture. Seacole provides customers technical expertise, attentive customer service, and trouble-free logistics, and also offers industrial contract manufacturing and custom blending services to many chemical providers.

