Everspring to speak on diversity, equity and inclusion in online education at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference Experienced online course designers, Tricia Lunt and Jessica Ruiz, PhD, to present best practices for including diversity, equity and inclusion in online courses

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announced that Tricia Lunt, quality assurance manager at Everspring, and Dr. Jessica Ruiz, instructional technologist at Clark Atlanta University, will present at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The joint presentation between Everspring and Dr. Ruiz explores how instructional designers, technologists, subject matter experts and instructors can leverage intentional learning design strategies to improve engagement and support the success of diverse student populations. The presenters will discuss how to utilize accessibility principles to support inclusion and strategies for cultivating welcoming and inclusive online learning communities.

The presentation, entitled "Elevate Learning Design: Enhance DEI in Online Courses," will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday, October 28.

"We're thrilled to discuss how diversity, equity and inclusion enhances learning for students, especially in the online environment," says Lunt. "DEI is at the forefront of what we do at Everspring to drive outcomes for students in online and hybrid programs."

Everspring is a leader in designing learning environments that center diversity, equity and inclusion in online education, with instructional designers building courses through the lens of DEI to ensure accessibility and representation. This valuable work aligns with the mission of higher education institutions across the globe to support student success and promote professional achievement to create a future in which all individuals can reach their highest potential.

To learn more about the EDCUAUSE Annual Conference, visit: https://events.educause.edu/annual-conference

About The Speakers

Tricia Lunt, QA Manager, Everspring

As QA Manager and QA Principal, Tricia reviews online course content with an emphasis on the quality of student experience and makes design recommendations to support student success. Tricia has extensive experience in higher education as both an academic librarian and a humanities instructor. She holds a BA in English from The Ohio State University, an MA in English from Cleveland State University, and an MLIS from Kent State University.

Dr. Jessica Ruiz, Instructional Technologist, Online Learning

Dr. Ruiz is an Instructional Technologist, Online Learning at Clark Atlanta University. Dr. Ruiz completed her bachelor's degree in psychology at DePaul University and obtained her Doctorate in Education with a focus on Educational Leadership for teaching and learning. Jessica served as a visiting professor at Universidad de La Salle in Bogota, and faculty in the education department for City Colleges of Chicago where she developed curriculum and instruction for hybrid and online courses.

