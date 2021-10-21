Dada Group and JD.com Roll out Quality Store Program, Digitally Upgrading SMEs with JD's Shop Now Service

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading on-demand retail and delivery platform, and JD.com (Nasdaq: JD and HKEX:9618) today jointly rolled out the "Quality Store" program during the 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit and Haihe International Consumption Carnival in Tianjin. Dada and JD.com will facilitate stores qualified in "omni-channel, commodity, service and operation" with support for online traffic, order fulfillment, omni-channel marketing and digitalization.

The panel discussion on the topic of “JD 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion Increases High-quality Consumption and Empowers Small and Medium-sized Businesses”

At the panel discussion on the topic of "JD 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion Increases High-quality Consumption and Empowers Small and Medium-sized Businesses," Liang Chang, Head of City Business Department at JDDJ of Dada Group, introduced how Dada is helping SMEs reduce costs, increase efficiency, and promote sales during JD's 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion.

Based on Dada's partnership with JD "Shop Now," a jointly-built new business dedicated for JD's on-demand consumer retail section, the "quality store" program is designed to enable physical retail stores across the country, especially SMEs, in achieving their digital transformation and adaption to the new O2O consumption environment.

Specifically, SMEs participating in JD Shop Now during the Singles Day shopping festival, will receive green channel policy support for their stores launching both on JD.com and JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform. In terms of online traffic, the marketing and traffic resources on JD.com and JDDJ ecosystem will be introduced into physical stores nationwide in a targeted manner through location-based services (LBS). For omni-channel marketing, JD Shop Now and JDDJ will integrate online and offline retail and create innovative marketing campaigns in partnership with e-commerce platforms, retailers and brand owners.

Meanwhile, Dada Now, Dada's on-demand delivery platform, will provide physical stores with integrated order fulfillment solutions of picking and home-delivery, ensuring timely on-demand delivery for JD Singles Day promotions. Dada Haibo System will also provide omni-channel digital solutions integrating fulfillment, marketing, products and membership, so that SMEs can quickly achieve digital upgrading while reducing costs and improving efficiency.

In this October, JD.com and Dada Group jointly launched "Shop Now", the JD Xiaoshigou (literally means "hour buy" in Chinese). Shop Now delivers on the model of "order online, delivery from store within one hour" and will accelerate Dada Group's and JD's omni-channel operation in the on-demand retail space. At the same time, the two companies launched "Nearby", a new tab on the homepage of JD.com's app, designed to connect customers to nearby offline stores, such as supermarkets, pharmacies or convenience stores, and deliver a more convenient, affordable and speedy online shopping experience.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

