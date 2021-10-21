Combined Insurance Announces New Initiatives, Expands Focus on Worksite Sales and Broker Relationships

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products for individuals and employers, today announced new initiatives to meet the changing needs of businesses. The initiatives are part of a strategic plan to expand Combined's focus and support for the six-plus million U.S. small business employers as they navigate today's uncertain economic times and a tight labor market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought intensified attention to voluntary benefits that bring employees peace of mind through enhanced financial protections, while aiding companies in staff recruitment and retention. In fact, a recent study finds that 60% more employers find "voluntary benefits to be important to their employee value proposition" than they did just three years ago.

"At this pivotal time, Combined is investing in our ability to provide a comprehensive suite of resources, support, and product options that give our clients and partners a competitive edge," said Combined Insurance President Rich Williams, who joined the company earlier this year. "With a strong sales leadership team and the backing of Chubb, Combined is poised for a period of accelerated growth by leveraging our strengths and delivering solutions of value for employers and brokers."

The company offers Combined Insurance policies for smaller businesses and supports Chubb Workplace Benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and the brokers who serve them. Recognizing the varying needs across these market segments, Combined and Chubb Workplace Benefit offerings are tailored to support unique broker and client requirements, including systems, processes, and support that often define voluntary benefits enrollment based on employer size and capabilities.

"Reinforce Your Workforce" Initiative

Integral to Combined's sharpened focus are new resources to help business owners and leaders learn more about the voluntary benefits space. Housed online at combinedinsurance.com/reinforce, the company's "Reinforce Your Workforce" initiative includes a free eBook, insights, videos, case studies, an infographic with helpful facts and figures, and registration access for a complimentary webinar – Winning the Battle for Talent – scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27.

"Our goal is to help guide and support businesses so they can increase productivity and growth, and get a leg up on their competition," said Mat Matarrese, Combined's Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager. "To deliver on this strategy, we're doubling down on our commitment to serve as a trusted advisor and resource, with products and solutions to suit companies' specific needs and the needs of their employees."

Dedicated Broker Relationship Team

To further its reach and engagement in worksite opportunities, Combined is investing in a new team dedicated to developing and strengthening broker relationships. The team will work alongside Chubb Workplace Benefits - which supports broker relations in the mid-to-large segments - providing complementary support for brokers who serve the small business segment.

"Our team brings a high-energy approach to serving the broker community," said Sharon McCray, who recently joined Combined as Assistant Vice President, Broker and Worksite Sales Distribution Leader. "We are laser-focused on providing value and solutions to help brokers and their clients. While Combined has a storied tradition in supplemental insurance, we continue to be proactive in successfully anticipating an ever-changing employer market."

Building on a Tradition of Customer Service

While strengthening its resources in support of small business, Combined remains proudly committed to its deep roots as a leader in the individual market as well. The company continues to offer supplemental health, accident, disability, and life insurance policies to help people be better prepared for the unexpected. Combined Insurance currently serves more than four million policyholders.

"Whether it's online or on the phone, we're here to make supplemental insurance easier, faster, convenient, and more personalized for our customers," said Eileen Castolene, Combined's Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "Combined has a unique opportunity to help individuals, employers, and brokers at critical moments, and we continue to innovate and strive to provide a differentiated level of service for our policyholders and partners."

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2021 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's tenth consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

