NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the leader in bridal and fashion fine jewelry, is excited to announce their upcoming Instagram live series in partnership with Actress and Influencer Lyndon Smith. The series aims to continue the promotion and support of the Stronger Together necklace ($100) benefitting the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. Throughout the three-part series, Gabriel & Co. and Lyndon Smith will welcome special guests for discussions ranging from child welfare advocacy to style secrets. Each episode will include a Gift Giveaway giving the audience a chance to win a Stronger Together necklace.

Tune In! Gabriel & Co. Goes Live on Instagram with Lyndon Smith

Episodes will air as follows:

Episode 1: Wednesday, Oct. 20 th , 2021, at 9am PST / 12pm EST - Lyndon Smith Hosts Gabriel & Co.'s Visual Merchandiser Manager, Asia Smykowski .

Episode 2: Wednesday, Nov. 3 rd , 2021, at 9am PST / 12pm EST - Lyndon Smith Hosts Gabriel & Co.'s Sr. Brand Specialist at Koerber's Fine Jewelry in New Albany, IN , Lindsey Davis .

Episode 3: Wednesday, Nov. 17 th, 2021, at 9am PST / 12pm EST - Gabriel & Co. and Lyndon Smith Host Special Guest (guest to be announced).

The Stronger Together initiative is centered around a beautiful circle pendant made from two intertwined strands representing the strength of togetherness. A simple, timeless, and elegant necklace, the bauble can be worn everyday as a reminder of the power of humanity. The attractive and obtainable price point makes it a meaningful gift for a friend or loved one.

The Stronger Together necklace, which retails for $100, will donate 100% of proceeds to Jewelers for Children benefitting the National CASA/GAL Association. Together with state and local member programs, National CASA/GAL supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive. Gabriel & Co. recognizes the unrelenting effects of recent events on countless families, children and non-profits and stands ready to help.

CEO of Gabriel & Co., Jack Gabriel, explains "Our Gabriel Love Foundation is deeply involved with Jewelers for Children, a nonprofit founded more than two decades ago to mobilize the social-consciousness goals of jewelry industry partners. Fine jewelry has enormous potential to improve the lives of the most vulnerable populations and pave the way for a brighter future, especially in difficult times."

"Jewelers for Children has been so fortunate to have this support from Gabriel & Co.," says Executive Director of Jewelers for Children, David Rocha. "Having them step up to support the National CASA/GAL Association and our other charity partners with such amazing, focused campaigns has made a tremendous difference during these challenging times for fundraising."

Join the Gabriel & Co. x Lyndon Smith Instagram live series via @gabreilandco

PRESS CONTACT:

Alyssa Stiles

Michele Marie PR

Alyssa@Michelemariepr.com

646.863.3923

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

Gabriel & Co. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Gabriel & Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.