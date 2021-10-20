SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin , the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, today announced a campaign designed to educate riders on the concept of the 15-minute city, a city design idea developed by Carlos Moreno, where residents have access to all essential services and experiences like work, groceries, and medical care within a walk, bike or even a scoot. Through this campaign, Spin is partnering with local media company DCist and native DCer and NBA shooting coach, Chris Matthews, to show how residents can live an efficient, affordable, sustainable lifestyle by increasing their personal radius and growing closer to their community through the use of Spin.

Ford-Owned Spin Launches Campaign to Educate Riders on Core Mission of Creating 15-Minute Cities

"Transportation is crucial to the overall quality of life in cities, and the 15-minute city model helps lay the blueprint for cities to improve transit efficiency and create a more livable space for people to thrive," said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin. "We knew this all along but what became more apparent to people around the world during the past year is that e-scooters are not a toy or tourist commodity, people rely on and use e-scooters everyday to get to and from where they need to be."

The campaign will also highlight Spin's S-100 7th edition e-scooter with lock for parking scooters at bike racks within the city.

"This campaign shows riders the efficiency and convenience of Spin vehicles while helping them build a connection to our purpose-driven brand and their community," said Maxime Veron, Senior Vice President of Product and Design at Spin. "We chose to center this campaign around a real-world example of what a 15-minute city model can mean for residents in Washington, D.C."

A key component of the campaign is a tour capturing a day in the life of NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter. His 15-minute city journey powered by Spin showcases how Spin e-scooters can get him where he needs to be within 15 minutes or less, avoiding traffic and time spent looking for car parking.

"I was born and raised in DC, a place where dependable, convenient transportation options haven't always existed for everyone." said Matthews. "I partnered with Spin because I want people to know that there are affordable and reliable options to get you to where you need to be. If you don't live near a Metro station or bus stop, Spin is there as your last mile transportation option to get you to public transportation worry free."

Spin is an integral part of the community, helping our government partners build 15-minute cities through strategic urban planning and community partnerships and by offering safe, affordable, convenient, and sustainable transportation options. Spin offers a discounted rate to DC residents who are enrolled in government assistance programs. Find out if you qualify for Spin Access by visiting https://www.spin.app/spin-access .

About Spin

Spin is the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company. The company operates electric bikes and scooters on North American and European cities and campuses. Spin launched the first-ever stationless bike share program in the United States and was instrumental in crafting the world's first mobility permitting system that is now used around the world. Spin consists of a diverse team of experienced professionals from government and private sectors, and the transportation advocacy world, all of whom are committed to fulfilling the company's mission - to help create a world full of 15 minute cities. Find out more about Spin's vision for the 15-minute city here: spin.app/15-minute-city/dc.

josh@vrge.us

